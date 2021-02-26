 Talk about a "monkey wrench" ( something that disrupts. threw a monkey wrench into the peace negotiations.) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Talk about a "monkey wrench" ( something that disrupts. threw a monkey wrench into the peace negotiations.)

mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
3,626
Reaction score
9,065
We all have talked about and analyzed and defended and even fought each other about the top players we want @ 3 and 18 ....

We have seen teams including the Dolphins come out of left field too with early picks

I want to know which players Miami could use and are ranked in the first round that, if picked, would make you want to pull your boxers straight up over your head (or for those of you frequenting the LOUNGE ... get your panties all twisted :chuckle:)
The BIG BOARDS will shuffle... prospects will rise and fall for various reasons ... player ranked 32 may get picked @ 15 ...

Not really wanting to hear about the obvious guys already discussed (:dead:) ... more curious in the other guys that will probably be picked by some team in the first round and you hope it's not us ...

Any thoughts?
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
4,613
Reaction score
756
Location
Orlando, Florida
Any receiver with the 3rd overall with the history of busts in the top 5 for that position. And neglecting our oline with not picking Sewell.
 
