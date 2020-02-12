TDN Mock Draft

I've been playing with The Draft Network's simulator for a few weeks and wanted to share what I ended up with and get opinions.



R1P5 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Bama

R1P18 Andrew Thomas, OT, UGA

R1P26 Lloyd Cushenberry III, OC



Surprised Thomas fell. Only Edge player left at 26 was Gross-Matos who I think is more of a 4-3 DE than a stand-up OLB.



R2P39 Julian Okwara, Edge, ND

R2P56 Jonathan Taylor, HB, Wisc



Almost went CB at 56, but there were 3 or 4 there and felt a workhorse RB with a rookie QB or Fitz would take off some pressure.



R3P70 Bryce Hall, CB, UVA



Great value, IMO, at a position of need and viable option opposite Howard in a yr or so.



R5P135 Tyler Johnson, WR, Minn

R5P144 Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

R5P155 J.R. Reed, S, UGA



This is the sweet spot in the draft, I think. I love Johnson. I think Driscoll is better served at OG and could excel there with time. J.R. Reed would become the heir apparent to Reshad who we drafted same RD and from same college.



R6P165 Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Mia

R6P177 Reggie Floyd, S, VT



Some much needed depth on defense and guys who can contribute early on ST



R7P223 James Proche, WR, SMU



I expect he rises after the combine. He remind me of a Great Value Jarvis Landry. Hands are amazing, gritty player, but not elite athleticism.



Would also sign a Vet on the OL (preferably a RT) and an Edge to let the young guys be rotational players in 2020.



Thoughts? Critiques?