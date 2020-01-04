Texans need to fire O’Brien

Hold up - its only 13-0We are going to have a better draft pick, so I am enthusiastic about the Texans currently loosing. Having said that, Texans owner has to fire his head coach for being out coached by an order of magnitude.
I hope the bills aren't going to Baltimore next week.Such a terrible HC. Houston’s offense is non-existent today. Ravens get two bye weeks these Playoffs with Bills coming to town next week.
they are agreed, but how many times have we outplayed a team for a while and then... not to jinx the Bills here.They are being outplayed big time
that seems to be a common occurrence i big games for BOB. Very overrated as a coach. Watson needs a real coach of he wants to win in januaryThey are being outplayed big time
watson just got that pass off..Laremy tunsil is getting beat just about every play
And he's had help a lot. He also led the league in penalties, didn't he?Laremy tunsil is getting beat just about every play