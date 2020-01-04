Texans need to fire O’Brien

Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
7,129
Reaction score
1,854
Age
30
Location
Maine
Such a terrible HC. Houston’s offense is non-existent today. Ravens get two bye weeks these Playoffs with Bills coming to town next week.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
3,310
Reaction score
1,882
When they have Fells blocking Hughes on more than one occasion...there's a fly in the milk over in Houston.
 
1

1972forever

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
441
Reaction score
585
Age
67
Location
Miami
Hopefully they will wait until after the 2020 season to fire him. The Dolphins have the Texans first round draft pick in 2021 so we shouldn’t want them to hire a better HC until at least after next season.
 
D

daryl

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
940
Reaction score
395
Houston reminds me of Miami between 2000 and 2003. Winning records, but no “It” factor. Just fade down the stretch and roll over in the playoffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information