Thank you for everything Wildbill3

While Tua deserves all the attention and focus that we can provide him with, there is another man who also deserves our public appreciation today.

Last night I was devastated to discover that @Wildbill3 has made the difficult but fully understandable decision to step down from the staff and I want to take a moment to thank him for all that he has done for the site over so many years.

Bill has been an admin on this site for far longer than I have even been a Dolphins fan. He is a huge reason why this is such a great place for us all to come together and discuss the good works of Tua. Bill has worked on everything from day to day moderation to leading the charge on multiple software changes and keeping the site alive.


Speaking not as a moderator, but as a someone who has been a member of this site for almost 10 years - I am gutted to see you go Bill, Finheaven will never be the same without your leadership. But I fully understand why this is happening, go drink beer and enjoy the glorious sight of Tua as the Dolphins starting QB.
 
Wow, bill is an icon. Hopefully all is well and thanks for the time and energy invested!
 
Damn...Wild Bill is the MAN!!!..
 
I've always wondered about the inner workings of Finheaven. And the people behind it. While I've never met Wild Bill, I do remember some of his post. But haven't seen many in some time. Hopefully he's moving onto something more satisfying? Or better overall for him and his family? Good Luck fellow Finfan!!!
 
Some mods like me just help out when we can. For others like Bill, its basically a full time job on top of their full time job.
 
i aint believing this **** til i hear it from bills mouth. nobody across the pond can deliver this news to me
 
May only good things happen to wb3
 
