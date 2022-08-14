That’s our coach!

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,308
- Reaction score
- 20,943
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Love McD! First win to start as HC for our beloved Dolphins.
I'll take a W, pre-season, season, post-season, scrimmage, DGAF. Good stuff!!Love McD! First win to start as HC for our beloved Dolphins.
I understand he's a first year coach in his "first game", but this is a little silly.
What did that prove?
Relax my man it isn’t that serious.I understand he's a first year coach in his "first game", but this is a little silly.
What did that prove?
What would it prove if he didnt?I understand he's a first year coach in his "first game", but this is a little silly.
What did that prove?
Can’t I have just a little fun? There’s enough seriousness in this world already.My point, exactly.
McD helped win that game in the end. Never saw ‘he who shall not be named’ do that.
You’ve been here 2 months and have already succeeded in putting your Bigfoot in your mouthI understand he's a first year coach in his "first game", but this is a little silly.
What did that prove?
That icing this particular kicker works sometimes? Im sorry but thats valuable info...I understand he's a first year coach in his "first game", but this is a little silly.
What did that prove?