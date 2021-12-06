The 49’rs Pick in 2022

TrinidadDolfan
What am I missing here. Checking Tankathon, the 49’rs pick (which will be ours) is currently at #19.
Their record is 6-6. Yet the Raiders are picking at #14, Browns at #15, with the same record and a harder SOS.
They also have identical possible mistakes all throughout.
What’s happening here? My understanding is that the order goes by record, and tied records are ranked from easiest SOS to hardest going down the list.
