 The 49’rs Pick in 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The 49’rs Pick in 2022

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,518
Reaction score
4,017
Location
Trinidad
What am I missing here. Checking Tankathon, the 49’rs pick (which will be ours) is currently at #19.

Their record is 6-6. Yet the Raiders are picking at #14, Browns at #15, with the same record and a harder SOS.

They also have identical possible mistakes all throughout.

What’s happening here? My understanding is that the order goes by record, and tied records are ranked from easiest SOS to hardest going down the list.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,571
Reaction score
16,316
Location
New Jersey
TrinidadDolfan said:
What am I missing here. Checking Tankathon, the 49’rs pick (which will be ours) is currently at #19.

Their record is 6-6. Yet the Raiders are picking at #14, Browns at #15, with the same record and a harder SOS.

They also have identical possible mistakes all throughout.

What’s happening here? My understanding is that the order goes by record, and tied records are ranked from easiest SOS to hardest going down the list.
Click to expand...
I noticed the same. With Miami having a bye next week, I think you'll see a more truer and clearer draft order, with most teams having played an equal amount of games.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,947
Reaction score
4,749
Location
Everywhere
I love how 4, 5, 6 and 7 are all NYJ and NYG. :lol:
 
N

npen13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1
Reaction score
1
Record does not matter for playoff teams. If you make the playoffs, you pick later than all teams that failed to make the playoffs. Since the 49ers are currently projected to make the playoffs, their pick is later than all non playoff teams (Browns, Raiders, etc)
 
G

gregorygrant83

Super Duper Club
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,985
Reaction score
6,049
TrinidadDolfan said:
What am I missing here. Checking Tankathon, the 49’rs pick (which will be ours) is currently at #19.
Their record is 6-6. Yet the Raiders are picking at #14, Browns at #15, with the same record and a harder SOS.

They also have identical possible mistakes all throughout.

What’s happening here? My understanding is that the order goes by record, and tied records are ranked from easiest SOS to hardest going down the list.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure which teams have the harder sos, but the common mistake people make is:

Remember when teams are tied the team with the harder strength of schedule goes on top of the team with weaker sos, for example if team are pushing for a playoff spot the hard sos would get in and the lower sos would be out So wwhat people lose track of is that things are reversed in terms of draft order If the hard sos teams are ahead of the other teams in the standing than the weaker sos teams would be ahead in the draft order because the draft order is going in order of the worst teams to best teams.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom