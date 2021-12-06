The 49’rs Pick in 2022

TrinidadDolfan said: What am I missing here. Checking Tankathon, the 49’rs pick (which will be ours) is currently at #19.

Their record is 6-6. Yet the Raiders are picking at #14, Browns at #15, with the same record and a harder SOS.



They also have identical possible mistakes all throughout.



What’s happening here? My understanding is that the order goes by record, and tied records are ranked from easiest SOS to hardest going down the list. Click to expand...

I'm not sure which teams have the harder sos, but the common mistake people make is:Remember when teams are tied the team with the harder strength of schedule goes on top of the team with weaker sos, for example if team are pushing for a playoff spot the hard sos would get in and the lower sos would be out So wwhat people lose track of is that things are reversed in terms of draft order If the hard sos teams are ahead of the other teams in the standing than the weaker sos teams would be ahead in the draft order because the draft order is going in order of the worst teams to best teams.