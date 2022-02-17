The AFC is Gonna Be Tough

As we saw in 2021, the AFC is a brutal conference with the regular season's "best" team, the Tennessee Titans, looking like one of the weakest #1 seeds in a long time. But were they really that weak, or did they just by chance get the #1 seed because...well...somebody has to get it.



Looking forward to 2022, it's looking like it might be even more of a dogfight. If we break down each team right now, it doesn't look like there will be many teams getting markedly worse, barring drastic free agency losses, injuries, etc. It's probably too early to examine this but it's February, who cares :)



AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills - I don't think anyone expects Josh Allen to regress anytime soon, and the defense was 1st in the league last year

New England Patriots - Was Mac Jones a fluke? Maybe...but I expect Belichick to push him to be better. Oh yeah, and their defense was ranked 2nd in the league

Miami Dolphins - I think pretty much everyone here thinks the team will be better on offense. But what about defense?

New York Jets - Zach Wilson can only play better in his 2nd year with the coaching staff. They have a lot of cap space, too



AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs - Eventually the window will start closing for this phase of the Mahomes Era, but it doesn't look to be anytime soon

Oakland Raiders - Josh McDaniels has potential to push this team over the edge--either in a positive or negative way

Los Angeles Chargers - They have a lot of cap space and a superstar QB on a rookie contract. I imagine every pundit this offseason will be choosing the Chargers as their "dark horse" pick to win the conference. We nabbed one of their best coaches though...how will that affect things?

Denver Broncos - If they add Aaron Rodgers, there's a guaranteed playoff spot. If they don't, they could go any direction



AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals - Cinderella story or the beginning of dominance? They need to fix that o-line if they want the latter, or Joe Burrow will be Theisman'd soon

Pittsburgh Steelers - This is the first team on the list that looks to have no immediate positive future. Who will play QB? Garoppolo maybe? Watson? Rodgers? A rookie? With Tomlin as coach, we know they will battle hard in every game no matter who is QB

Cleveland Browns - A make or break year for Baker Mayfield. He didn't look so hot in '21 but he was injured. If he does well, he gets the contract extension and the Browns likely nab a playoff spot

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson was hurt a lot. If he's healthy, the team is going to win a lot of games



AFC SOUTH

Tennessee Titans - How much longer does Derrick Henry have? Does it matter? The Titans were still a top 5 rushing team even with Henry missing more than half the games, and the defense was great. All this despite constant injuries. Vrabel will have his team playing hard no matter what

Indianapolis Colts - Despite the epic meltdown against Jacksonville, this was basically a playoff team. But, what's going on at QB? Like the Steelers, there is a very murky future here unless they nab a Rodgers/Watson/Garoppolo type

Houston Texans - Is Davis Mills going to be a consistent NFL starter? He looked very good at times last year. Hard to imagine the team getting worse...

Jacksonville Jaguars - They hired a Super Bowl winning coach and their 1st pick QB can only get better, plus tons of cap space and 12 picks in the draft



So what happens in 2022? I think like last year, it's gonna be a dogfight. No one will run away with the conference (or any division for that matter), and whoever gets into the playoffs will have as good a shot as any at getting to the Super Bowl. There were only two AFC teams who were totally annihilated in the playoffs (Patriots and Steelers) and most pundits expect neither one to make it back in 2022. Whoever makes it is going to have to be 1) well-coached, 2) lucky as hell, and 3) relatively healthy



Did I miss anything? Am I way off? Sound off!