 The biggest mistakes holding the Dolphins back from having their quarterback. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The biggest mistakes holding the Dolphins back from having their quarterback.

S

Snakell Beast

Rookie
Joined
Aug 18, 2012
Messages
40
Reaction score
12
Miami has, it seems, worse luck when it comes to quarterbacks than any other team in modern times. We're damned if we do, and damned if we don't. When we pass on guys, (Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen, etc) they pop in a big way. When we draft guys (Henne, Tannehill, Tua?) they seem to struggle at best, and seem to improve after they leave. What could possibly be causing such unwaveringly poor choices and outcomes to continue to haunt our Dolphins?

I have a few theories:

1. As soon as we get a guy, we anoint him and immediately ENTITLE him to the job. In fact, we tend to eliminate any possible competition he might have from other QB's...in many cases trading or cutting other potential QB's on the roster to remove the possibility of competition.

There are a few instances of exceptions to this Dolphins doctrine, but it's fairly consistent and it always stunts the QB's growth as far as I am concerned. To a degree every team does this, but Miami does it like no one else.

2. In addition to entitlement to the position and a lack of challenges to their assumed positional supremacy, anointed Miami quarterbacks can also expect the second part of the equation...total apologism and coddling. Once Miami has it's precious new toy at the QB position, it seems we try very hard to make them look as good as we can, often even restricting what we allow them to do so they don't get exposed or look bad in games

...now again most teams try to slowly phase in a new quarterback and build up their confidence and experience, but the dolphins have an almost pathological aversion to any kind of negative reinforcement. It's like every pick, missed throw or drive killing sack is a catastrophic event that must be avoided at all costs.

In my opinion, hamstringing a young quarterback for fear of public ridicule is a terrible way to develop a strong minded winner who executes well under pressure...and restricting a weak quarterback to only what he can do well never forces him to adapt and grow his game.

It's foolish because you can destroy a potentially excellent quarterback's confidence and instincts, and you waste time trying to "develop" the guys that simply don't have what it takes because you never ask them to do things that are difficult enough to expose whether or not they have what it takes.

I'm a big proponent of a Baptism by fire approach. While it's not fair to ask someone to do things they haven't been adequately prepared to do (which oddly enough we sort of have done to Tua this season) it's inevitable that, once properly prepared, a quarterback can either effectively perform the task at hand, or he cannot...no amount of careful avoidance, or attempted circumvention, will change that.

The best approach is to assess how much command of the offense and plays are necessary for a QB to be successful, then put him in and get out of his way once you've coached him to that point.

Miami meddles and coddles too much. It's almost impossible for us to develop a QB to the right combination of confidence and prudence, of intellect and instinct. It's a delicate balancing act, and Miami keeps putting their thumbs on the scale, trying to tip the outcome in our favor.

With all of this in mind, I think we should try a new approach with Tua. I like how Flores threw him out there and told him to sink or swim (and it's certainly better than the coddling most other QB's get with us) but I feel we should at least give him the optimum conditions to be successful ON HIS OWN TERMS if we are to judge accurately if he is our long term answer.

I'm comfortable with his physical weaknesses (below average arm strength, slow lateral movement, poor pocket presence, conservative throwing tendencies) because many quarterbacks have won or been in Super Bowls with roughly the same capabilities as Tua...Jimmy G and Jared Goff are prime recent examples. They both have most of the same weaknesses as Tua, and they both have looked excellent (at times almost elite) in stretches.

My point is let's unify as a fan base and let Tua be our group project...really give him the best chance to be his best self. If he gets there and it isn't enough, we can always move on...but let's not throw the baby out with the bath water.

I wish Tua was 6'6 with a 90 yard cannon and a sub 4.2 40 time...but that's just not him...so let's stop obsessing over what he ISN'T and try to get the most out of what he IS or CAN BE. Make no mistake about it.

Most likely, Flores and Grier (and many of the players they have brought in) are inextricably attached to the success of Tua. The last thing we should do is roll the dice on ANOTHER QB that is bound to have flaws (some maybe less manageable) and maybe wind up right back where we started again in a year or two. Let's try to get this one right for a change.
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,212
Reaction score
391
Age
37
Location
Arizona
“below average arm strength, slow lateral movement, poor pocket presence, conservative throwing tendencies”

You wrote all this for a QB you make sound like a Community College recruit. Ok.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
236
Reaction score
336
I think way too many Dolphin fans are putting wayyyy too much thought on this. Tua was a rookie for hell’s sakes and I could understand where his critics were coming from if we had any semblance of a quality WR unit. I could easily produce a lengthy “highlight” film of WR’s dropping pass after pass from Tua.

It’s VERY rare to have a rookie starting QB that doesn’t have a lot to improve on after their 1st season. Call me crazy, but I’d like to see what Tua does with an improved WR corps, and after HIS FIRST full offseason, Training Camp, and Pre Season before entertaining the idea that he is not Miami’s QB of the future.
 
S

Snakell Beast

Rookie
Joined
Aug 18, 2012
Messages
40
Reaction score
12
Aqua Man said:
I think way too many Dolphin fans are putting wayyyy too much thought on this. Tua was a rookie for hell’s sakes and I could understand where his critics were coming from if we had any semblance of a quality WR unit. I could easily produce a lengthy “highlight” film of WR’s dropping pass after pass from Tua.

It’s VERY rare to have a rookie starting QB that doesn’t have a lot to improve on after their 1st season. Call me crazy, but I’d like to see what Tua does with an improved WR corps, and after HIS FIRST full offseason, Training Camp, and Pre Season before entertaining the idea that he is not Miami’s QB of the future.
Click to expand...
I agree. I was guilty of a little emotional over reaction after the Raiders game and for a while yesterday it boiled over and I was pissed and despondent. After carefully analyzing everything that went down, I'm actually fairly optimistic.
 
S

Snakell Beast

Rookie
Joined
Aug 18, 2012
Messages
40
Reaction score
12
I feel like at first I was doing Dolphin fan syndrome where I expect the sun moon and stars and ignore anything I don't like...followed by going too far in the other direction and hate watching Tua with a passion. I've settled into a more nuanced appreciation for the journey he's taking, and this time rooting for him with a full understanding of his true strengths and weaknesses, instead of just crudely pasting the savior label to his name with passive aggressive insecurity lol.
 
S

Snakell Beast

Rookie
Joined
Aug 18, 2012
Messages
40
Reaction score
12
duss12 said:
Great another tua thread
I was starting to get withdrawal symptoms
Click to expand...
It's not a TUA thread, it's a thread about an organizational pattern the Dolphins have demonstrated post Marino that undermines their search for a quality replacement. Tua is just the most recent example.
 
Last edited:
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,941
Reaction score
4,154
Age
68
Location
Miami
I think Tua is going to be fine once he has better talent around him. So I am far more concerned with them adding talent that can come in and be major upgrades over what they now have at several positions than I am about Tua.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,187
Reaction score
13,799
Mod any considerations to limiting thread creations by poster with less than 200 total post?
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,863
Reaction score
3,727
Snakell Beast said:
It's not a TUA thread, it's a thread about an organizational pattern the Dolphins have demonstrated post Marino that undermines their search for a quality replacement. Tua is just a small recent part of that.
Click to expand...
Filled with misguided evaluations of the QB himself. He doesn't have below average arm strength. He doesn't have poor pocket presence. He doesn't have conservative tendencies.

I mean, you're aware that he existed before the Dolphins, yes? You're aware that he absolutely obliterated teams at Alabama and it wasn't through 12 play drives. He wasn't conservative until he got here and was likely coached to play as such.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,293
Reaction score
975
I dunno, I think the bigger issue has been the Front offices failure to build a competent team and the owner/GM hiring poor coaches. We had Ireland who was good in Dallas at finding talent who became unhinged as a GM throwing money at players in FA like it was Madden and then his drafts were crap here. Then we had Philbin as a coach who threw his QB under the bus to save his own *** etc...

It's hard as is to find a QB, let alone a competent backup QB. Not like Miami has had the luxury of drafting a QB high and then being able to sign a good one in FA or draft another one high right away to compete.

QB is a high bust position. Especially when colleges eliminate the QB from actually reading a defense, play the spread and some teams win due to shear talent discrepancy. add in some QBs fall for the off the field distractions once they make it and stop training as hard.
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,412
Reaction score
1,251
Snakell Beast said:
It's not a TUA thread, it's a thread about an organizational pattern the Dolphins have demonstrated post Marino that undermines their search for a quality replacement. Tua is just a small recent part of that.
Click to expand...
Considering the number of GMs and head coaches we've had since 1999, it's highly unlikely that this stems from any sort of organizational culture. It's all about whoever is/was the offensive coordinator/head coach making play calls at the time.
 
S

Snakell Beast

Rookie
Joined
Aug 18, 2012
Messages
40
Reaction score
12
Kamelion4291 said:
Filled with misguided evaluations of the QB himself. He doesn't have below average arm strength. He doesn't have poor pocket presence. He doesn't have conservative tendencies.

I mean, you're aware that he existed before the Dolphins, yes? You're aware that he absolutely obliterated teams at Alabama and it wasn't through 12 play drives. He wasn't conservative until he got here and was likely coached to play as such.
Click to expand...
Yes, I'm aware. My favorite college team is Alabama. I'm a huge Saban fan (even though he left us high and dry). There is an important distinction between what it takes to excel at the collegiate level, and what it takes at the NFL level. Tua had a good arm IN COLLEGE. He does not have a strong arm when compared to the pros. Also, the disparity of talent he had around him at Alabama is simply unattainable at the NFL level. Not only do we have a thing called the Salary Cap (a hard cap at that), but we also don't have a bunch of games against minor leagues...it would be the equivalent of playing XFL or AAF or CFL teams for half of the season. There's a reason that highly prolific and proficient college QB's most often wash out of the pros. It's simply on another level. That's what Coach Cowher meant when he said it seemed a bit too big for Tua out there yesterday...it's just not something he is used to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom