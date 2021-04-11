The cautionary reality of rookie Tight Ends

I feel like this topic needs to be addressed as we very well could draft Kyle Pitts. Who is my preference at #6 in the draft.



Tight ends are not like running backs and wide recivers when it comes to production early on in their carrers.



First example is Veron Davis, who has very similar measurables comming out of college. Davis's start to his career......



Year 1: 20 Rec. 265 Yards. 3 TDs.

Year 2: 52 Rec. 509 Yards. 4 TDs



Second let's look at another Pro who has been compared to Pitts...... Darren Waller.



Year 1: 2 Rec. 18 Yards. 0 TDs

Year 2: 10 Rec. 85 Yards. 2 TDs.

Year 3: 6 Rec. 75 Yards. 0 TDs



Third lets look at Travis Kelcie.



Year 1: 0 Rec. 0 Yards 0 TDs.... only played in 1 game.



One more for s**** and giggles. Jason Witten.



Year 1: 35 Rec. 347 Yards. 1 TD







I'm bringing up this rather alarming metaphoric bucket of cold water, to warn everyone that Pitts may take a year or two to really become the player alot of us think he will be. Its not nessesarly a bad thing, but the Pitts hype train is starting to gain so much momentum that im worried some of our fanbase doesn't realize this very normal aspect about drafting a tight end.



If we take Pitts, we need to be realistic with our expectations early on.