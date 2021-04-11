 The cautionary reality of rookie Tight Ends | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The cautionary reality of rookie Tight Ends

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I feel like this topic needs to be addressed as we very well could draft Kyle Pitts. Who is my preference at #6 in the draft.

Tight ends are not like running backs and wide recivers when it comes to production early on in their carrers.

First example is Veron Davis, who has very similar measurables comming out of college. Davis's start to his career......

Year 1: 20 Rec. 265 Yards. 3 TDs.
Year 2: 52 Rec. 509 Yards. 4 TDs

Second let's look at another Pro who has been compared to Pitts...... Darren Waller.

Year 1: 2 Rec. 18 Yards. 0 TDs
Year 2: 10 Rec. 85 Yards. 2 TDs.
Year 3: 6 Rec. 75 Yards. 0 TDs

Third lets look at Travis Kelcie.

Year 1: 0 Rec. 0 Yards 0 TDs.... only played in 1 game.

One more for s**** and giggles. Jason Witten.

Year 1: 35 Rec. 347 Yards. 1 TD



I'm bringing up this rather alarming metaphoric bucket of cold water, to warn everyone that Pitts may take a year or two to really become the player alot of us think he will be. Its not nessesarly a bad thing, but the Pitts hype train is starting to gain so much momentum that im worried some of our fanbase doesn't realize this very normal aspect about drafting a tight end.

If we take Pitts, we need to be realistic with our expectations early on.
 
lbmclean_nocal said:
He’s a jumbo WR
No, hes a Tight end.

Terrell Ownes and Calvin Johnson were Jumbo wide recivers. Pitts will play TE. He may line up outside sometimes but he is not a WR.

If its instant production right away, the safest weapon in this draft is Jamar Chase, followed by Smith and Waddle. Pitts will be great, I have little doubt of that but he won't make the impact in year 1 most of FH posters will be expecting. History tells us this, hence why I made this thread.
 
foozool13

foozool13

I agree, it’s gonna take MINIMUM a year to get acclimated. TE is a tough position because you are esentially learning 2 positions. TE and Oline and both are very difficult in their own right.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

He is not a TE or a WR. He has been upgraded to a God on finheaven.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Who is going to have the best career? Whoever that guy is, I want him.

And big deal if Pitts does end up taking a year or two to develop. He's so young he'll be the same age as Smith and Waddle when he's entering his 3rd year?
 
