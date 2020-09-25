The Fin Fan Illness...

So, I've been observing the fan base on FH for many years, as I take as much of an interest in my fellow Fins fans as I do my team. As the team has progressed and regressed over the past half century, the mentality of a Dolphins fan certainly HASN'T changed. Question success, and confirm disappointment.



This year is no different then any other. What starts in April with pessimism and doubt, then post-draft and into training camp (no matter the Covid), the cautious optimism begins to take shape. Then when the season begins, the "illness" starts to infect the gen pop on FH.



Games not played well trigger the calling for the front office to be imploded, and any progress is met with resistance out of disbelief, or being the "beaten dog" that is our fan base trusts no treats in the dish.



This Dolphins team is on year two of a MASSIVE rebuild. Evey core position is being evaluated. Every specialized roster move is a litmus test of the staff's ability to evaluate talent. Every injury or player incident under a microscope.



The "illness" that has sickened Fins fans for decades is to always expect failure, even if there is progress. To always assume the front office does not know what it's doing, and rightfully so based on the results of past GM, coaching, and player decisions.



However, this mentality that fans have is EXACTLY like a chronic illness. We've learned to live with the symptoms, and the optimism for a cure can be just as easy to dismiss as false senses of security.



Our fan base has never experienced a true rebuild, so it has no idea what it looks like. Would we know what success in a rebuild represents? Do we even understand what progress looks like, when we have only seen regression with multiple coaches, GMs, and players? Self diagnosis of this illness is impossible.



So in year two, with a young and bright HC in Brian Flores and a competent GM in Chris Grier, the trials of the cure for the illness are happening. There will be setbacks, as there are in any "solutions to problems" agendas.



My hope is that the fans that have the "illness" don't continue to ignore the symptoms, as those of us that participate in the trials will be cured in a time sooner than thought possible.



Go Fins!