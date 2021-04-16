 The merits of 'Drafting For Need' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The merits of 'Drafting For Need'

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,195
Reaction score
1,045
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
I feel like the concept of 'reaching' for a guy at a position that is a weak area of your current roster gets overblown from a negative standpoint.

Now, I do have to stipulate that there is a range that is sane and if youre giving away over 15 slots of value, youre probably reaching Too Much. Probably, unless the 'bad value' player has issues that were cleared up.

The motivation for me in making this thread is that I just think, more often than not, that you can find guys that fit your needs and are close enough in ratings to feel good about.

The idea of hardcore BPA when that player does almost nothing to fix your glaring holes is one that makes my head hurt.
Unless youre tanking and the salary cap in 2 years from now is more important than your chance to compete this year.
I just think the 'BPA' thing causes more bad fits and overall reaches than drafting for need, or at least closer to even.
Dolphins thought Iggy was total 'BPA' last year. That dude couldve been had later.
Sewell would be in the 'bpa reach' domain at 6, IMO. While OLine 'depth' is a need for us and a starting center is a need, using 6 for Sewell (who some are saying would be better as a guard?!? F THAT!).
WR was a legit need last year and given injury histories, it's still a very big need, especially for guys that are clear-cut difference-makers on the field.

How often is it when the available guy at your positions of need are Way Worse than guys at positions your team's roster is already strong at?

One of the exceptions to this is reaching for QB. That's a 'no-no', plain and simple.

You could say Juwan James is the example of a reach that turned out badly. However, his injury could've happened to any player and that's what began his diminishing returns.
I'll counter that he was an average NFL RT and contributed on par with his draft slot.
Had Miami not drafted James, what was a better outcome that we missed? We needed a RT. Who wouldve manned RT?
Part of it is the cost of FAs at positions.

In addendum to 'BPA' always has to be salary cap concerns. This points even more to the virtue of drafting closer to need and only going away if there's just garbage available at those spots.

Just a thread for discussion. There's nuance.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,313
Reaction score
10,741
BPA in Finheaven terms stands for 'players I like'.

That's what most mean when they say 'he's the BPA', and that's... well... crap.

The BPA at any given time is purely an opinion and if you speak to 5 teams, you'll likely get at least 4 answers.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
5,182
Reaction score
2,424
If you are consistent with your evaluations then you can draft for need and build your team imo, when you’re desperate you go BPA, once you build your team with consistent evaluations that hit, then you can start to go BPA
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,313
Reaction score
10,741
If you read the scouting reports... listen to what the long-term NFL personnel are saying... the BPAs are likely Lawrence, Sewell, Parsons, Pitts, and Chase...

Waddle is a 'need'. Smith is a 'need'. Paye is a 'need'. Rousseau is a 'need'.

The guys who consistently get referred to as 'generational', or 'the best we've seen in awhile' are the above five. But again, one man's BPA is another man's belly-laugh.
 
Last edited:
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,195
Reaction score
1,045
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
The value of cornfeds in the draft is that OL in FA just demolishes your cap. Joe Thuney is good but that cap hit is going to start closing doors to other avenues of improving the team.
OL, Cornerback, WR and QB are positions that will break you if youre looking for quality FAs at those positions.
RBs are still dirt-cheap and why Im still perfectly fine if we dont draft a big name guy. Chiefs drafted a first round RB. If they had taken tackle depth, maybe they win the SB this year.

If Parsons is as talented as discussed, maybe he is the right pick at 6 (even though I'll cry). A talented LB costs Way too much to buy in FA. You can get a very good WR for the cost of a mediocre LB. If you're really playing smart roster-Tetris, then these calculations are part of the deal.

Salary structure of your roster defines both 'Need' and 'BPA', IMO.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,195
Reaction score
1,045
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Feverdream said:
If you read the scouting reports... listen to what the long-term NFL personnel are saying... the BPAs are likely Lawrence, Sewell, Parsons, Pitts, and Chase...

Waddle is a 'need'. Smith is a 'need'. Paye is a 'need'. Rousseau is a 'need'.

The guys who consistently get referred to as 'generational', or 'the best we've seen in awhile' are the above five. But again, one man's BPA is another man's belly-laugh.
Click to expand...
Is Sewell really 'all that'? Would he honestly be better than Hunt or Jackson day 1 or through year 3?
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,755
Reaction score
2,274
Location
Georgia
Feverdream said:
If you read the scouting reports... listen to what the long-term NFL personnel are saying... the BPAs are likely Lawrence, Sewell, Parsons, Pitts, and Chase...

Waddle is a 'need'. Smith is a 'need'. Paye is a 'need'. Rousseau is a 'need'.

The guys who consistently get referred to as 'generational', or 'the best we've seen in awhile' are the above five. But again, one man's BPA is another man's belly-laugh.
Click to expand...
CBS has Smith at 5 above Parsons.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,195
Reaction score
1,045
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Feverdream said:
If you read the scouting reports... listen to what the long-term NFL personnel are saying... the BPAs are likely Lawrence, Sewell, Parsons, Pitts, and Chase...

Waddle is a 'need'. Smith is a 'need'. Paye is a 'need'. Rousseau is a 'need'.

The guys who consistently get referred to as 'generational', or 'the best we've seen in awhile' are the above five. But again, one man's BPA is another man's belly-laugh.
Click to expand...
I agree more with Smith being 'need' than Waddle.
Smith is polished and shining like a diamond. His ceiling is already inches from his head, currently.
Waddle is the Athlete of the bunch and with a little more development time, seems, to me, to have the highest ceiling.
 
GUH-sick-EE

GUH-sick-EE

Scout Team
Joined
May 5, 2018
Messages
264
Reaction score
487
Location
Auburndale
BPA is so overblown, BPA means a team stacked at a position could end up screwed. You wanna do BPA??? We could end up drafting a CB at 18, 36, and 50. But don't worry, A+ draft cuz tHeY wERe BpA!!!!1!
 
