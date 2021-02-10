The NFL means 'not for long'

I think one of the main tenets of smart team building is that great GMs target, not just poor players, but his average (veteran) players for replacement as well, and that he does it early... maybe a year in advance. One of the slogans from New England was always, 'let a player go one year too early, rather than one year too late'.



So... If you're with me so far, let's take a look at the players who I do not believe are yet targets.



On the offensive side of the ball: We have a young QB, three young linemen, a young TE, and maybe 2-3 keeper WRs on the offensive side who are not yet targets. (Tua, Jackson, Kindley, Hunt, Gesicki, DVP, Bowden and Williams)



And on the defensive side, we have 3 Defensive Linemen, one Edge, one Safety, and 3-4 CBs who look like long term keepers. (Wilkins, Davis, Seiler, Ogbah, Jones, Jones, Howard, Iggy, and Needham).



(oh, and a kicker and long snapper)



The above players are our core, and anyone else on the roster is fair game to be targeted, and that's where over half of our FH arguments occur. Which positions do we target, and when/how? These debates are valid ones and I generally enjoy having them. There are different ways to skin that cat, and anyone who stubbornly tells you that their way is the only way... well, they probably rode the short bus to school.



Yes, we need new weapons for our offense, but weapons won't do us any good if our QB is getting killed or if our defense is giving up major yards and points, so our best bet at winning is to develop a total team... something Flores has preached since day one. Every position on the roster has to be up for grabs, but more especially... all of the positions not held by young guys or plus veterans on long-term contracts.



...and this is why my eyes roll back in my head when posters use the word 'need'. I always hear it in a nine year old girls voice... Daddy, I neeeeeed that dress.



"Sure you do, honey."



So, when someone tells me, "yeah, that guy is good, but we neeeeeeeed this guy, I have to laugh.