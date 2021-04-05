The Official 2021 FinHeaven Draft Contest ***

The rules are simple



Donate $10 to enter 8 names of players you think the dolphins will draft

Also pick who will be their 2 first round selections incase we need a tie breaker

When you donate you will be added to the PM where you can post your 8 names and 2 first round picks.

Enter as many times as you like to have a better chance to win.



The prize is a $50 gift card to buy Dolphin goodies plus a FinHeaven hat like this one





In the comments when you donate your $10 just put Draft contest



You can donate here and be added to the PM to give us your names



Good luck everybody



