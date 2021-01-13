 The Pot Thickens | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Pot Thickens

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,004
Reaction score
1,132
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA

Andre Johnson

@johnson80

If I’m
@deshaunwatson
I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!


Watson's bro DHop spoke out on twitter. We all remember how we listened to our bro when we were stupid young man.
I bet there is no turning back between DW and Hou. Player of his caliber do have certain say in where he wants to go, plus the no trade clause, DW can dictate his destination. Thus makes Hou less leverage in what their demand. I bet we don't need to give them more than Tua, the third and a second round.
 
J

joeylats

Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
323
Reaction score
124
And a boatload of money,but hey Jakeem will magically turn into wr #1,
No thanks give Tua some weapons and lets roll.Not giving away high picks
with alot of glaring weaknesses left to be addressed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom