The Rosen Jerseys Have Arrived........

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

I know that this is a trivial post to some, however I couldn't contain my excitement.....for $56 shipped to my door for both a home and away, the quality was quite good.....Very impressive for "Qin" jerseys.......Took two weeks from order to receipt.......Pics available once I get them back from the dry cleaners pressed and crisp (I know, I'm a nut, what can I say)........:)
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
The next thing I buy with a Miami Dolphins logo on it will be commerating a SB title.

That orange Culpepper Jersey i last bought still looks brand new. I made the decision then to no longer financially support the team in anyway. I’ll gladly keep donating to finheaven though.

That said, Rosen is worthy of a jersey purchase based on his talents.

If anyone wants to buy me one, I’ll wear it.
 
SkapePhin

SkapePhin

Poo-Tee-Weet?
The Ghost said:
The next thing I buy with a Miami Dolphins logo on it will be commerating a SB title.

That orange Culpepper Jersey i last bought still looks brand new. I made the decision then to no longer financially support the team in anyway. I’ll gladly keep donating to finheaven though.

That said, Rosen is worthy of a jersey purchase based on his talents.

If anyone wants to buy me one, I’ll wear it.
There must be a trash heap the size of the Empire State Building filled with discarded jerseys of failed Dolphins QBs... It's a real risk. Better off just buying a Marino jersey still.
 
J

jazz015

I bought an old school Wilson brand Marino jersey. I've set my sights on Zach Thomas, Sam Madison and Ricky jerseys. I'm not buying Howard or a quarterback off the current team until we win something of value. I want the jerseys to mean something. the only exception is wake but in this house we respect that man
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

A friend of mine, who happens to be a Cowboys fan, was in Vegas recently and was kind and generous enough to bring me back a Mitchell & Ness #85 Duper Jersey. I thought that was so nice of him. We grew up together and he was thinking of me when he saw the jersey hanging on the wall of the sports store. Hope he won thousands in Vegas.....Makes my small purchase of 2 Rosen jerseys seem like a pittance in comparison.....LOL
 
J

jazz015

NYC#1finsfan said:
A friend of mine, who happens to be a Cowboys fan, was in Vegas recently and was kind and generous enough to bring me back a Mitchell & Ness #85 Duper Jersey. I thought that was so nice of him. We grew up together and he was thinking of me when he saw the jersey hanging on the wall of the sports store. Hope he won thousands in Vegas.....Makes my small purchase of 2 Rosen jerseys seem like a pittance in comparison.....LOL
How are the Mitchell/Ness jerseys? I just buy jerseys used from around the internet. Are they league approved or just some fanboys making good designa
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

jazz015 said:
How are the Mitchell/Ness jerseys? I just buy jerseys used from around the internet. Are they league approved or just some fanboys making good designa
Hi jazz015, The M&N Jerseys are Super "Duper" High Quality Jerseys, of that you can be sure. They specialize in out of production or classic jerseys. They are typically heavyweight and of high quality. They ARE NOT the jersey worn on the field as a company like NIKE swamps a company like M&N for that contract however they are very nice and the sports enthusiast WILL know a Mitchell & Ness Jersey when they see it. I hope I helped you at least a little......
 
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Tell you what: take a picture in one of your Rosen jerseys and I’ll take a picture in my new personalized #75 jersey (even though I’ll look like 10 pounds of baloney in a 2 pound bag). Deal?
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

coalesce said:
Tell you what: take a picture in one of your Rosen jerseys and I’ll take a picture in my new personalized #75 jersey (even though I’ll look like 10 pounds of baloney in a 2 pound bag). Deal?
Nah, if I can convince my wife to model it for everyone's pleasure then I will do that but nobody's creating a logjam at their computer to see me model anything.....LOL
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

E12 FH Tailgate Gang
@Daytona Fin
Funny story on that Tannehill jersey. The other day I went to the dentist and the girl in the back (fairly new) started chatting me up. She told me that neither her husband nor she is a football fan but their 10-year old son is a big Dolphins fan.
They were trying to buy him a jersey a few months ago and they remember that the name Tannehill was popular. So they bought him one. Poor kid came home the next day from school in tears because everybody made fun of him. :lol:

I told her that Tannehill is gone now and she said "Oh that's why it was only $25".

TBH it is tough to get a player's jersey. They just don't seem to stick around anymore. I am still debating if I should get my son the retro Rosen jersey for his birthday or not.
 
