The Rosen Jerseys Have Arrived........

Funny story on that Tannehill jersey. The other day I went to the dentist and the girl in the back (fairly new) started chatting me up. She told me that neither her husband nor she is a football fan but their 10-year old son is a big Dolphins fan.They were trying to buy him a jersey a few months ago and they remember that the name Tannehill was popular. So they bought him one. Poor kid came home the next day from school in tears because everybody made fun of him.I told her that Tannehill is gone now and she said "Oh that's why it was only $25".TBH it is tough to get a player's jersey. They just don't seem to stick around anymore. I am still debating if I should get my son the retro Rosen jersey for his birthday or not.