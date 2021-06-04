 The under-the-radar realities that made Phillips over Najee a smart move and a quick six-pack of notes. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The under-the-radar realities that made Phillips over Najee a smart move and a quick six-pack of notes.

While it would have been tempting to select Alabama running back Najee Harris 18th overall, or traded down slightly to draft him, here’s another reason the Jaelan Phillips pick made sense:

Though the Dolphins’ 41 sacks were 10th in the league, they had to blitz more than most to accomplish it.


The Dolphins blitzed 39 percent of the time last season, third most in the NFL.

During the past two seasons, the Dolphins were 31st in pass rush win rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Dolphins rushers defeated their blocks within 2.5 seconds only 35 percent of pass rushing snaps.


So the Brian Flores/Josh Boyer scheme helped generate sacks, but the Dolphins need more skilled pass rushers — beyond Emmanuel Ogbah — who can generate a rush when the Dolphins send only four.

That’s why Phillips at No. 18 made sense, presuming he doesn’t have a recurrence of concussion problems; he had two concussions at UCLA.
I'm glad they made the Phillips pick. No brainer there. I'd have loved to have Harris too, but I think it's a good pick.
 
phinzfan21 said:
I'm glad they made the Phillips pick. No brainer there. I'd have loved to have Harris too, but I think it's a good pick.
I think the Philips pick will help the defense a lot more than the Harris pick would have helped the offense.
 
DE over RB... Every... Single... Time.

I really wanted us to draft Najee Harris at 18 because what worried me about Philips was the injury history but after the clarification on his past, I am very ok with Phillips over Najee.
 
Interested that they circled back to the Robert Hunt thing - he played very well at tackle but I guess their hope is he’ll be even better at RG and the new guy will plug and play at RT. If so, we should be a top 15 OL assuming Kindley and Jackson have even a tiny bit of growth.
 
Also this:

▪ ESPN analysts continue to question Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his playbook comments, which — as explained here — do not warrant the attention or criticism that they’re receiving.
“What the hell? What the entire hell?” former NFL safety Ryan Clark said on ESPN’s Get Up.
“He should have lied. What do we always say about Alabama players? They’re the most NFL ready. They understand playbooks. They can process. He was supposed to have a quick trigger because he understands.
“Now he had a quick trigger because he had four first-rounders playing on his team? You’re not going to have that in Miami. Not only is your body beat up, but you ain’t that smart either? If I’m Brian Flores, this is something I do not like hearing.”

Quick aside: The “ain’t that smart” comment is unfair. From all indications, there is no concern at all with Tagovailoa’s intelligence or mental aptitude.

Here’s my quick aside: it’s ironic someone used the sentence “ain’t that smart” considering “ain’t” is not a word, and reluctantly got put into the dictionary a couple years ago.

Maybe Ryan Clark ain’t that smart, either.
 
