Thoughts on Amon-Ra St. Brown?

foozool13
#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2005
- Messages
- 6,115
- Reaction score
- 1,730
- Location
- Los Angeles, CA
I think this guy could be a steal in round 3 (if he lasts that long). He would be a great fit for us. Very good route runner and a physical player.
Wondering what the everyone thinks of him as a prospect? Is he fit? What round will he go? Likes and dislikes?
Wondering what the everyone thinks of him as a prospect? Is he fit? What round will he go? Likes and dislikes?