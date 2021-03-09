 Thoughts on Amon-Ra St. Brown? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts on Amon-Ra St. Brown?

foozool13

foozool13

Jul 3, 2005
6,115
1,730
Los Angeles, CA
I think this guy could be a steal in round 3 (if he lasts that long). He would be a great fit for us. Very good route runner and a physical player.

Wondering what the everyone thinks of him as a prospect? Is he fit? What round will he go? Likes and dislikes?
 
