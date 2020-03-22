Thoughts on Ta’amu ??

Do not have any belief in Rosen, Rudock has little if any future ... so would think that picking up Ta’amu from XFL might be worth a shot ... contract dependent of course ...



Granted he did not play well against good SEC competition, but still shows potential and has good size and mobility ...



Lastly, I do believe Rosen might have some success in a Brady-esque style offense ... but that doesn’t seem’ to be what we are looking for ...



Ta’amu like some other signings will provide some flexibility in the draft ...which is not to infer that he is our QB of the future ... but would provide some depth and possibilities ...