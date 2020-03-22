Thoughts on Ta’amu ??

Do not have any belief in Rosen, Rudock has little if any future ... so would think that picking up Ta’amu from XFL might be worth a shot ... contract dependent of course ...

Granted he did not play well against good SEC competition, but still shows potential and has good size and mobility ...

Lastly, I do believe Rosen might have some success in a Brady-esque style offense ... but that doesn’t seem’ to be what we are looking for ...

Ta’amu like some other signings will provide some flexibility in the draft ...which is not to infer that he is our QB of the future ... but would provide some depth and possibilities ...
 
I see how you could get confused... But it's Tua that has his own finheaven cult
 
Not saying that we shouldn’t draft a RD1 QB, and equally understand that Tua is the acknowledged ‘best’ QB of the lot ... but I AM firmly in the fold that believes that he is glass and is destined to spend too much time on the DL ....

Do agree that we should choose Herbert or Love @ 5 and NO higher to keep our picks ... but still can’t hurt to have Ta’amu in the fold ... worst case you might be able to flip him, or have him in house when Tua gets hurt ....
 
