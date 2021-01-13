Today in history...January 13, 1974 - Super Bowl VIII

Tough to believe that so much time has passed, but still a great memory.My favorite part of the game highlight video below is the quote from Carl Eller of the Vikings about the Dolphins, and starts at about the 19:30 mark.After the game Eller said, “I have never seen a more dominating team than the Miami Dolphins.All afternoon, I had the feeling that the outcome had already been decreed on high before we even took the field. It seemed I could hear Scottish bagpipes in the distance, keeping time as they came after us, wave after wave – gaining ground so easily, they seemed to be floating in suspended animation.It was a weird surrealistic scene, as if we were on the sidelines watching our own struggle yet being powerless to do anything about it.After awhile it was obvious that they could not be stopped."