Today in history...January 13, 1974 - Super Bowl VIII

Tough to believe that so much time has passed, but still a great memory.

My favorite part of the game highlight video below is the quote from Carl Eller of the Vikings about the Dolphins, and starts at about the 19:30 mark.

After the game Eller said, “I have never seen a more dominating team than the Miami Dolphins.
All afternoon, I had the feeling that the outcome had already been decreed on high before we even took the field. It seemed I could hear Scottish bagpipes in the distance, keeping time as they came after us, wave after wave – gaining ground so easily, they seemed to be floating in suspended animation.
It was a weird surrealistic scene, as if we were on the sidelines watching our own struggle yet being powerless to do anything about it.
After awhile it was obvious that they could not be stopped."


Wow, thanks for posting this @Bosconian .

It may have been a while, but this franchise still embodies greatness. We just have to remind us veterans and show our younger supporters what Miami looks like with a dominant Dolphins team consistently contending for the Super Bowl. At the moment, Miami feels like a Heat town, or a town splintered into collegiate fans, soccer fans, basketball fans, hockey fans and baseball fans. But just as life-dominating as this pandemic has been in a bad way, the Miami Dolphins are just as life-dominating in a good way. When the Dolphins are good ... Miami at it's core is a Dolphins town.

Fins Up!
 
Nice. I was negative 5 months old. Can't wait until we get around to a win like that in my lifetime.
 
I was 1 month old, so technically the Phins have won a Super Bowl in my lifetime, but I would really like to see one I can remember
 
