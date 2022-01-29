 Tom Brady To Announce His Retirement | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tom Brady To Announce His Retirement

I will believe it when I see it, but about fvcking time.

Report: Tom Brady retirement announcement likely coming soon - ProFootballTalk

Logic and common sense point to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retiring. A new report indicates that the logical, commonsensical decision will be announced soon.Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, citing “several sources who are within Brady’s inner circle,” explains that these sources anticipate...
Dang......
He's taking the first personal foul of his career very hard huh?
 
I think he is just going to take a year off, gets bored, than comes back and wins 4 of the next 5 super bowls.
 
This is the problem with the media today. They are always reporting stories which actually never come true in hopes that they get one right every once in a while.

Before the internet and before 24/7 news, when something was reported, it was based on fact and not because someone was trying to be the first to break a story, even if the story is a complete lie.

It has gotten to the point I no longer believe any media reports. Until Brady comes out and states he is either coming back next season or retiring, I just consider this report another made up lie by the media.
 
