Tom Brady To Announce His Retirement

This is the problem with the media today. They are always reporting stories which actually never come true in hopes that they get one right every once in a while.



Before the internet and before 24/7 news, when something was reported, it was based on fact and not because someone was trying to be the first to break a story, even if the story is a complete lie.



It has gotten to the point I no longer believe any media reports. Until Brady comes out and states he is either coming back next season or retiring, I just consider this report another made up lie by the media.