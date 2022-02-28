Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft (4-7)

4) Justyn Ross - Clemson - 6'3" - 204lbs - 22
What a player Justyn Ross is. Great combination of physicality and twitch w/ a great frame to support it.
Secondary release:
Love the way he moves and how sharp his cuts are for a tall guy.
Love this route and especially this single move. Runs a dig against inside leverage, wins and gives the QB a great window.
Primary release:
Rip with one hand and clear with the other is how they teach it. He sure clears the CB here. Long speed to capitalize.
Boss is the only word i got.
This is actually pretty good coverage, but size and hands win.
Agility:
Justyn Ross started his career on a high, showing out for Clemson in the playoffs as a true freshman. I love his footwork as a route runner and how he wins at the top of the route. His release technique against press man isn't always the cleanest, but he overcomes it with active hands and physicality often.
My concerns: After a 1,000 yard season as a true freshman, Ross suffered a spinal injury, and most recently a foot injury. Ross was cleared from the spinal injury and continued playing college football. The production hasn't been what it was when he was a freshman. I had to go rewatch some of his 2021 ball to see why that was, and I walked away happy. The QB play was pitiful. I was relieved to see a big bodied ross still bullying defenders and cutting on a dime. The lack of production the last 3 years is a red flag, but I believe Ross is still the great player we remember from 2018 that didn't have a chance to match the production between the injuries and QB play.
NFL Comp: Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Marvin Jones
What a player Justyn Ross is. Great combination of physicality and twitch w/ a great frame to support it.
Secondary release:
Love the way he moves and how sharp his cuts are for a tall guy.
Love this route and especially this single move. Runs a dig against inside leverage, wins and gives the QB a great window.
Primary release:
Rip with one hand and clear with the other is how they teach it. He sure clears the CB here. Long speed to capitalize.
Boss is the only word i got.
This is actually pretty good coverage, but size and hands win.
Agility:
Justyn Ross started his career on a high, showing out for Clemson in the playoffs as a true freshman. I love his footwork as a route runner and how he wins at the top of the route. His release technique against press man isn't always the cleanest, but he overcomes it with active hands and physicality often.
My concerns: After a 1,000 yard season as a true freshman, Ross suffered a spinal injury, and most recently a foot injury. Ross was cleared from the spinal injury and continued playing college football. The production hasn't been what it was when he was a freshman. I had to go rewatch some of his 2021 ball to see why that was, and I walked away happy. The QB play was pitiful. I was relieved to see a big bodied ross still bullying defenders and cutting on a dime. The lack of production the last 3 years is a red flag, but I believe Ross is still the great player we remember from 2018 that didn't have a chance to match the production between the injuries and QB play.
NFL Comp: Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Marvin Jones