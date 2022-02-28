 Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft (4-7) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft (4-7)

4) Justyn Ross - Clemson - 6'3" - 204lbs - 22

What a player Justyn Ross is. Great combination of physicality and twitch w/ a great frame to support it.

Secondary release:


Love the way he moves and how sharp his cuts are for a tall guy.


Love this route and especially this single move. Runs a dig against inside leverage, wins and gives the QB a great window.

Primary release:


Rip with one hand and clear with the other is how they teach it. He sure clears the CB here. Long speed to capitalize.


Boss is the only word i got.


This is actually pretty good coverage, but size and hands win.

Agility:


Justyn Ross started his career on a high, showing out for Clemson in the playoffs as a true freshman. I love his footwork as a route runner and how he wins at the top of the route. His release technique against press man isn't always the cleanest, but he overcomes it with active hands and physicality often.

My concerns: After a 1,000 yard season as a true freshman, Ross suffered a spinal injury, and most recently a foot injury. Ross was cleared from the spinal injury and continued playing college football. The production hasn't been what it was when he was a freshman. I had to go rewatch some of his 2021 ball to see why that was, and I walked away happy. The QB play was pitiful. I was relieved to see a big bodied ross still bullying defenders and cutting on a dime. The lack of production the last 3 years is a red flag, but I believe Ross is still the great player we remember from 2018 that didn't have a chance to match the production between the injuries and QB play.

NFL Comp: Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Marvin Jones
 
5) Chris Olave - Ohio State - 6'1" - 188lbs - 21

Chris Olave is more than just a speed release and a fast 40. Toolsy, great technique

Pure speed:






Opportunities due to speed being respected:


Gets the DB turned away from the QB then snaps into his blind spot past the sticks


Sells the 9, nice at the top of the route


Polish:


This is sick. Turns his head up field to get the DB to commit with him. Snaps it off at the perfect moment. Rollout TD.


Good rep against Surtain.

OSU wrs are coached up well. It's all over Olave's tape. Timing, footwork, getting the defender to commit vertical then snapping his routes off, it's all good stuff. DBs respect his speed, he has a variety of releases and i expect a sub 4.4 40. His acceleration is top notch, he gets top gear immediately. He's a finesse WR best used as a vertical threat, but has plenty of tricks and sweet feet to separate himself underneath. His crossers are lethal, he climbs the field well and gives the QB an upfield shoulder to throw to. I think Olave is a better route runner and has a bigger route tree than his tape shows, as he was used to get vertical and stretch horizontal the majority of the time and didn't need to get physical at the top of routes. Garrett Wilson did the dirty work in this offense.

What I don't like:

Olave has elite speed and wastes little time gearing up. However ,his lateral agility and run through contact are non existent. Olave avoids contact and unless he has room and an angle to get vertical, the play is often over soon after he catches the ball.

NFL Comp: Will Fuller
 
6) Jahan Dotson - Penn St - 5'11" - 184lbs - 21

Dotson is silky smooth and if he had a better frame he'd likely rank top 3 for me most years. Skill set of a bigger guy but stuck in a smaller guys body.

Route running:

Dotson's hips are as fluid as they come



Cover 3, outside leverage and Dotson flips the DB for an easy TD. Goes and gets the ball too.

Next two gifs (3 total plays) are good intermediate routes



Great release from Dotson in that last clip.

Ball skills:



Release:


Blind spot:


My concerns: Dotson is a technical, detail orientated route runner that is strong at the catch point and tracks the ball exceptionally well. My concern comes down to his size. Hips and feet are silky smooth but he carries a small frame with not much weight on it. He's had issues getting into his route as longer, more physical DBs jam him off balance. U have to be physical to beat Jahan Dotson, or he'll slaughter u (ask Shaun Wade). I don't see 4.33 speed on tape like has been rumored, i see 4.4ish which is fast enough but with a guy his frame to become a big time threat in the NFL more times than not u gotta be faster than that.

NFL Comp: Diontae Johnson
 
7) David Bell - Purdue - 6'2" - 205lbs - 21

David Bell is a tough scout. His games are full of the QB not being on time with the ball, and bad offense in general. A large amount of Bell's production came on manufactured touches, and speed outs against soft coverage.

What I like

Release off the line:


Textbook single move and swim past the DB

Secondary release:


Great secondary release after getting in line with the DB. Single move sells outside, Bell wins inside against initial inside leverage. Even better is he catches this ball with his hands and is ready to move after the catch. A lot of guys body catch this ball.

Physical and aware of the sticks:


U gotta love WRs that give a damn. 3rd and 5 Bell breaks two tackles and has the awareness to extend the ball to the sticks with his team down 14. Effort always translates.

Ball skills:


Not sure what this is by the DB but im looking for the special ball skills. Very athletic from Bell here


Bell checks boxes for me. He has reliable hands, he tracks the ball downfield, and he can get off press against his best competition. After the catch he relies on his physicality.

What I don't like:

Life can be tough on a WR in a bad offense with bad QB play. But Bell doesn't put much effort or emphasis into his routes far too often. Bell is also not very fast, so route running becomes that much more important, and I don't see it as a strength of his. He runs very upright and mundane and isn't very technical with his cuts/steps in the stem. The stats don't do much for me. Many of his bigger plays came on simple routes like screens drags and outs, or broken down plays where he adjusts to the QB off script.


I don't like this route. Bell runs this route very upright. Sluggo route u have to cut hard to sell the slant, then cut hard again to separate on the go. The DB jumps the slant anyways and Bell gains separation, but he then looks for the ball too early and loses his leverage he gained (maybe a bad habit from bad QB play). Several keys on this route that are the opposite of how u would teach it. I don't see Bell as good enough of an athlete to become a primary option in the NFL unless he becomes a more technical and explosive route runner.

Purdue did a good job getting Bell the ball as he was their offense. I like how physical he is, don't love the athlete or route running polish.

I won't be surprised if i regret ranking Bell this high. However, everything u hear about the kid is how great of a man and teammate he is, and that he's a hard worker. That carries weight for me. I don't see much in his game that says he's special, besides run through contact at times.

NFL Comp: tough one. Denzel Mims, Corey Davis, Allen Hurns
 
Olave reminds me a lot of Calvin Ridley with his inability to break tackles. Ridley couldn’t break his way out of a wet paper sack. One of the most non-physical great receivers I’d seen in a long time coming out of Alabama.

I dinged his grade significantly for that weakness. But he was a terrific pro.
 
Makes u wanna pull ur hair out at times. I don’t remember this about Ridley maybe u do but I know olave avoids contact constantly
 
