Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft (4-7)

7) David Bell - Purdue - 6'2" - 205lbs - 21



David Bell is a tough scout. His games are full of the QB not being on time with the ball, and bad offense in general. A large amount of Bell's production came on manufactured touches, and speed outs against soft coverage.



What I like



Release off the line:





Textbook single move and swim past the DB



Secondary release:





Great secondary release after getting in line with the DB. Single move sells outside, Bell wins inside against initial inside leverage. Even better is he catches this ball with his hands and is ready to move after the catch. A lot of guys body catch this ball.



Physical and aware of the sticks:





U gotta love WRs that give a damn. 3rd and 5 Bell breaks two tackles and has the awareness to extend the ball to the sticks with his team down 14. Effort always translates.



Ball skills:





Not sure what this is by the DB but im looking for the special ball skills. Very athletic from Bell here





Bell checks boxes for me. He has reliable hands, he tracks the ball downfield, and he can get off press against his best competition. After the catch he relies on his physicality.



What I don't like:



Life can be tough on a WR in a bad offense with bad QB play. But Bell doesn't put much effort or emphasis into his routes far too often. Bell is also not very fast, so route running becomes that much more important, and I don't see it as a strength of his. He runs very upright and mundane and isn't very technical with his cuts/steps in the stem. The stats don't do much for me. Many of his bigger plays came on simple routes like screens drags and outs, or broken down plays where he adjusts to the QB off script.





I don't like this route. Bell runs this route very upright. Sluggo route u have to cut hard to sell the slant, then cut hard again to separate on the go. The DB jumps the slant anyways and Bell gains separation, but he then looks for the ball too early and loses his leverage he gained (maybe a bad habit from bad QB play). Several keys on this route that are the opposite of how u would teach it. I don't see Bell as good enough of an athlete to become a primary option in the NFL unless he becomes a more technical and explosive route runner.



Purdue did a good job getting Bell the ball as he was their offense. I like how physical he is, don't love the athlete or route running polish.



I won't be surprised if i regret ranking Bell this high. However, everything u hear about the kid is how great of a man and teammate he is, and that he's a hard worker. That carries weight for me. I don't see much in his game that says he's special, besides run through contact at times.



NFL Comp: tough one. Denzel Mims, Corey Davis, Allen Hurns