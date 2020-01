Offensive Tackles





Biggest Hype: Walker Little, Stanford

Best Traits: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Most NFL-Ready: Andrew Thomas

Best Run-Blocker: Andrew Thomas

Best Pass-Blocker: Trey Adams, Washington

Best Potential: Trey Adams

Biggest Question Mark: Trey Smith, Tennessee (injury)

Biggest Sleeper: Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

1. Walker Little, Stanford

2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia

3. Trey Adams, Washington

4. Alaric Jackson, Iowa

5. Mekhi Becton, Louisville

6. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

7. Austin Jackson, USC

8. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

9. Brady Aiello, Oregon

10. Trey Smith, Tennessee

Offensive Guards





Biggest Hype: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

Best Traits: Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Most NFL-Ready: Shane Lemieux

Best Run-Blocker: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Best Pass-Blocker: Shane Lemieux

Best Potential: Tommy Kraemer

Biggest Question Mark: Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

Biggest Sleeper: Jon Runyan, Michigan

1. Shane Lemieux, Oregon

2. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

3. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

4. Jon Runyan, Michigan

5. John Simpson, Clemson

6. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

7. Bryce Meeker, Iowa State

8. Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

9. Josh Knipfel, Iowa State

10. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Centers





Biggest Hype: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Best Traits: Tyler Biadasz

Most NFL-Ready: Tyler Biadasz

Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Biadasz

Best Pass-Blocker: Zach Shackelford, Texas

Best Potential: Tyler Biadasz

Biggest Question Mark: Kenny Cooper, Georgia Tech (scheme)

Biggest Sleeper: Nick Harris, Washington

1. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

2. Zach Shackelford, Texas

3. Jake Hanson, Oregon

4. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

5. Matt Hennessy, Temple

6. Gage Cervenka, Clemson

7. Cohl Cabral, Arizona State

8. Nick Harris, Washington

9. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri

Got this from Miller's way too early board. Not sure if helps but its a nice comprehensive list of what's out there. Most likely could have just gave you what you asked for but where's the fun in that? This is Finheaven!!! Lets go bananas!!! This list obviously subject to change and may actually be a little behind the current status of positional rankings. Jedrick Wills not listed under top ten tackles maybe an oversight or possibly he hadn't declared at that point. Who knows?