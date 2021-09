SF Dolphin Fan said: I agree. I'm not sure it's a lack of talent issue either. I think it's just a matter of getting NFL reps and experience.



Growing pains are difficult for fans to accept, but hopefully this unit keeps improving. Click to expand...

I don't know man, I'm not sure its a given that players just get better with experience. Sometimes mediocre players are just mediocre players, progression isn't always an upward slope. But week one of year two we can't just bail on guys.I really wish every young player on our line had been able to come in and share the line with one legitimately talented lineman to help be a rock for things to build around. As it is its generally been one young guy starting next to another young guy all trying to figure it out on the fly. I can't say we've seen any of the guys we've drafted demonstrate a significant jump from where they were drafted.