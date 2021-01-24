TRADE SCENARIOS! Make your own. Mock with others! Let's have some fun.

I thought nothing could ever top last years draft! I mean, having 3 1st round picks!? But this year, because of our position at #3...I think we're in for the best draft experience ever. The possibilities are endless. Lets brainstorm possible trade scenarios here and mock draft with what people come up with!- We each come up with our own ideas for a draft trade (or trades.)- Think carefully and explain the value of the trade, the motivation / desires of the teams involved.- Mock draft who we'd take as if the trade(s) were real.- To those who might not have any trade ideas of their own, please join in and mock with other peoples ideas. It will be interesting to see what people would do in each scenario that gets proposed.- Please, if players are included (e.g. Xavien Howard, Tua, etc.) ...can we not let them hijack this thread!? Everyone remember this is "what if." Let's not debate them in this thread. Honor whatever scenarios people present.Ok now lets get started...I'll set the bar for what is pretty wild...but still within the realm of possibility. I'm going to simulate 2 trades. I think both trades are plausible in their own right...but what if we didof them!? This is what I'm talking about...the possibilities are endless!!! Have fun with it! I look forward to seeing what you come up with.There are 2 QB's off the board when it comes time for our pick (either NY takes one or they trade the pick to Houston for Watson and Houston takes one.) Carolina wants that 3rd best QB prospect so bad, and they fear that ATL or DET will snag him first...so they trade up with us. Its an offer we cannot refuse.MIAMI receives -(value - 2135 pts)CAROLINA receives(value - 2200 pts)After Carolina selects the 3rd best QB, the picks go...#4 - BPA (DEF) for ATL,#5 - Penei Sewell to Cincy#6 - Jamar Chase, or BPA (DEF) to Philly.Detroit is now on the clock. As we know, they're in rebuild mode so Dan Campbell needs picks. They're contemplating taking the Heisman trophy winner in Devonta Smith here, because they need a WR, but they know we're salivating at the opportunity to reunite him with Tua. Now, we could try to use our #8 to trade up 1 slot....but Detroit WANTS PICKS so they deny us that kind of trade. We feel comfortable in selecting our RB in the 2nd round, so why not package some picks of our own for a trade up to ensure we get our boy, Smith?Miami receives(value = 1440 pts)Detroit receives(value = 1508 pts)#7, #8, #39, #50, #73, #81, #181, #194, #221Now...here is what I would do...#7 - Devonta Smith#8 - Jaylen Waddle#39 - Creed Humphrey or Alex Leatherwood#50 - Jevonte WilliamsRest of the picks...TBD. I haven't studied beyond the 1st-2nd round prospects yet. But talk about TOTALLY REVAMPING OUR OFFENSE, right!? We would be committing to Tua and getting him his potential elite #1 WR and slot WR. Grier would look like a GENIUS - totally exploiting these other teams needs and getting Tua his boys back to back (at the appropriate value - not reaching at #3) and still snagging them before everyone else. He'd also be taking care of our OL need and getting us a BEAST of a running back.Now, what would you do with my draft picks!?What would your trade scenario be like!?