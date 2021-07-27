 Training Camp battles u looking forward to see!!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Training Camp battles u looking forward to see!!!!!

Hey Guys. Training Camp is FINALLY HERE. So I was thinking to myself what battles or what are u looking forward to seeing from our dolphin players or any specific player in training camp and what battles u looking forward to seeing in our positional groups?

1. Am looking forward to seeing Tua(of course) and his progression from rookie to 2nd year.
2. Noah vs Needham
3. How the offensive line holds up
4. How the rookie Jaelan Phillips looks on the defensive line or how he will be used
5. How the secondary looks from last year to this training camp
6. How Robert Hunt will looks in his rightful position even though he was fine at RT.
7. How the new RT is holding up.

We finally got some football so LETS HEAR YOUR THOUGHTS✊✊✊✊
 
Looking forward to it all. Love this time of year.

Love Flores and pulling hard for a great year.

We deserve it.
 
Waddle + Fuller + Wilson + Parker + Gesicki. I want to see that.
 
Coleman vs. Needham for the slot corner spot.

Kindley vs. Elumenor and or Davis

Hoard vs. Reality
 
