Training Camp battles u looking forward to see!!!!!

Hey Guys. Training Camp is FINALLY HERE. So I was thinking to myself what battles or what are u looking forward to seeing from our dolphin players or any specific player in training camp and what battles u looking forward to seeing in our positional groups?1. Am looking forward to seeing Tua(of course) and his progression from rookie to 2nd year.2. Noah vs Needham3. How the offensive line holds up4. How the rookie Jaelan Phillips looks on the defensive line or how he will be used5. How the secondary looks from last year to this training camp6. How Robert Hunt will looks in his rightful position even though he was fine at RT.7. How the new RT is holding up.We finally got some football so LETS HEAR YOUR THOUGHTS