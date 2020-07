Interesting decision about tweets.



I enjoyed the live camp updates via the beat writers social media posts. Admittedly, you had to sift through the bias and chaff, but nice to be able to follow the practice sessions.



This obviously has nothing to do with covid safety, so what's driving that decision? Maybe the organization is trying to mitigate the media setting the narrative? I don't know, but I don't like it. What is the thought behind suppressing real time, but completely public information?