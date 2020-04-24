Tua apparently signed a $30.3M 4 yr deal with Dolphins

This is fake news. This guy posted this 18 hours ago and no other source has picked it up yet...
 
Damn, kid got paid. Now he can rehab his injury for the next 5yrs and take care of his family for life. Good for him.
 
Plus you know he made a dump load just last night with the Hulu Shirts.... Wasting no time getting his. Can't wait to see this kid get going.
 
I don't believe he has signed yet. The Tim Reynolds was 18 hours ago and he says "Tua will sign..."

Now he did sign an Adidas contract on Monday.
 
Why do I give a **** what he gets paid. Like he is Jamarcus Russell or something. He worked his *** off. I love this over just being the guy who stays in school and gets healthy in a campus environment.
 
