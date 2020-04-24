Tua apparently signed a $30.3M 4 yr deal with Dolphins

An article by Clutch Points is claiming Tua has already signed a 4 year deal with Miami, for a total of $30.3M. Tim Reynolds is tweeting the same. Not sure if true, but am passing along news I've read.
That's what he wants!hah, he got paid. Now he can get injured again and laugh his way to the bank. Suckerssssss
Meh, should of signed with Nike. Nike markets their players better.I don't believe he has signed yet. The Tim Reynolds was 18 hours ago and he says "Tua will sign..."
Now he did sign an Adidas contract on Monday.