Tua has a NFL record ( may be)

Dan13Forever
Scout Team
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 366
- Reaction score
- 388
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Arcadia CA
This could be a short thread. Mod, feel free to lock it.
If you don't count the old timer nfl which qb only passes ten fifteen times a game, Tua owns the nfl record for rookie qb starting at least five games without an INT.
Well may be not, I can't find any stats like this....lol. But i feel thats got to be a record.
If you don't count the old timer nfl which qb only passes ten fifteen times a game, Tua owns the nfl record for rookie qb starting at least five games without an INT.
Well may be not, I can't find any stats like this....lol. But i feel thats got to be a record.