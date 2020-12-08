Tua has a NFL record ( may be)

This could be a short thread. Mod, feel free to lock it.

If you don't count the old timer nfl which qb only passes ten fifteen times a game, Tua owns the nfl record for rookie qb starting at least five games without an INT.
Well may be not, I can't find any stats like this....lol. But i feel thats got to be a record.
 
They mentioned it during the game...
 
Plus, he averages 99 qb rating, with 4-1 record. In modern record, he is in the company of Marino and big Ben. Take that Hubert fan boys.
 
You can not do that. I can counter with yesterday's Grant drop, Williams drops few games ago, his rating would have gone off the roof.
Could have would have doesn't count.
 
THIS! He was the victim of 2 MASSIVE drops by Grant yesterday. If we’re gonna hold the near INTs against him, then we also have to mention the fact that Tua throws for nearly 400 yards vs the Bengals if Grant holds on to 2 very catchable balls.

In fact, there’s been some nasty drops in every game he’s started so far minus the Denver game.

I for one think that he’s definitely the franchise QB we’ve been looking for and will only improve next season as he benefits from his rookie playing time and hopeful improvement to our skill positions.

I don’t think it’s being mentioned enough that our rookie QB is 4-1 as a starter, has a 7 to 0 TD-To-INT ratio and is averaging a 99 QB rating in his starts. The “what if” crowd can scrutinize his Zero INTs thus far but the what if’s swing both ways.
 
Look, from one clown to another. You’re all wrong here. He hasn’t thrown a pick, period. He could’ve done this, couldve done that, but he didn’t.
Now, I don’t get all caught up in a silly stat like either but you can’t go by what if‘s. Otherwise we can play that game all day with every stat and category
And he hasn’t played all that bad either
 
He's been okay, overall... and he is improving. As I've stated previously, I think his game Sunday was his best so far.

I'm hoping for the best, but the next 4 games will be a great test.
 
You literally can't. I made a post on Sunday about some of our "fanbase" that are counting his almost interceptions. I assume you would be one of them then. Problem is, there is no statline with almost intercepted or almost completed or almost fumbled. So keep on keeping on with that nonsense.
 
LOL... K.
 
Kyler Murray holds the NFL record for consecutive passes by a rookie without an int at 211. Tua needs 75 more passes to claim the record. Murray's streak included a 5 game non-int stretch. Tua needs 41 more pass attempt to tie Dak Prescott's record for most consecutive passes by a rookie before their first int.
 
