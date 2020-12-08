Tua has a NFL record ( may be)

Dan13Forever said: You can not do that. I can counter with yesterday's Grant drop, Williams drops few games ago, his rating would have gone off the roof.

Could have would have doesn't count. Click to expand...

THIS! He was the victim of 2 MASSIVE drops by Grant yesterday. If we’re gonna hold the near INTs against him, then we also have to mention the fact that Tua throws for nearly 400 yards vs the Bengals if Grant holds on to 2 very catchable balls.In fact, there’s been some nasty drops in every game he’s started so far minus the Denver game.I for one think that he’s definitely the franchise QB we’ve been looking for and will only improve next season as he benefits from his rookie playing time and hopeful improvement to our skill positions.I don’t think it’s being mentioned enough that our rookie QB is 4-1 as a starter, has a 7 to 0 TD-To-INT ratio and is averaging a 99 QB rating in his starts. The “what if” crowd can scrutinize his Zero INTs thus far but the what if’s swing both ways.