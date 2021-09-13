Tua is 2-0 against New England

PhinFan1968 said: Aside from the fumble strips and a PBU or two, and that sack that should’ve been, the defense was trash today…except X...he was great. If you think they were great, you weren’t watching the same game I was. Click to expand...

The way I see it they didn't give up a legit TD all day. That penalty on the sack was bs. Not sure how they were so bad while not giving up a legit TD. Mac Jones can play. New England will score on most teams this year. Defense was on the field all day because of Tuahill, but gutted it out and made the plays when they had to.