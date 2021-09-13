Tua is 2-0 against New England

Dolfan5000
Mark my words, I'll get mine
That is all...
Yep! Give the kid credit and the entire team.
A lot of QBs would win more than 70% of starts for this team the past two seasons. Flores has put together a great defense and now a really great group of WRs. Put a guy like Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan on this team we win almost every game. We should have already made a move. Tuahill doesn't have it.
Aside from the fumble strips and a PBU or two, and that sack that should've been, the defense was trash today…except X...he was great. If you think they were great, you weren't watching the same game I was.
The way I see it they didn't give up a legit TD all day. That penalty on the sack was bs. Not sure how they were so bad while not giving up a legit TD. Mac Jones can play. New England will score on most teams this year. Defense was on the field all day because of Tuahill, but gutted it out and made the plays when they had to.
You act like NE played bad defense. I don't want a qb that throws 5 tds every game, I want a qb who plays to win every game.
Matt Ryan sucks now.
Atlanta roster is trash. Put him on this team and he will shine again.
If the rabbi's wife had balls she'd be the rabbi! Tua is a better QB than you are a poster.. so there is that!
Sorry, I'm not going to.