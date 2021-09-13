 Tua is 2-0 against New England | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is 2-0 against New England

Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

Vaark said:
Tua has won 70% of his starts!
A lot of QBs would win more than 70% of starts for this team the past two seasons. Flores has put together a great defense and now a really great group of WRs. Put a guy like Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan on this team we win almost every game. We should have already made a move. Tuahill doesn't have it.
 
Our Oline is and always will be a problem and the D game plan was absolutely horrible. Pressuring Jones with blitzes while playing OFF their WRs made no sense. What’s the point in blitzing and playing 10 yards off the WR? So you blitz and force a quick throw yet give up quick throws all game
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
A lot of QBs would win more than 70% of starts for this team the past two seasons. Flores has put together a great defense and now a really great group of WRs. Put a guy like Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan on this team we win almost every game. We should have already made a move. Tuahill doesn't have it.
Aside from the fumble strips and a PBU or two, and that sack that should’ve been, the defense was trash today…except X...he was great. If you think they were great, you weren’t watching the same game I was.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Aside from the fumble strips and a PBU or two, and that sack that should’ve been, the defense was trash today…except X...he was great. If you think they were great, you weren’t watching the same game I was.
The way I see it they didn't give up a legit TD all day. That penalty on the sack was bs. Not sure how they were so bad while not giving up a legit TD. Mac Jones can play. New England will score on most teams this year. Defense was on the field all day because of Tuahill, but gutted it out and made the plays when they had to.
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
A lot of QBs would win more than 70% of starts for this team the past two seasons. Flores has put together a great defense and now a really great group of WRs. Put a guy like Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan on this team we win almost every game. We should have already made a move. Tuahill doesn't have it.
You act like NE played bad defense. I don't want a qb that throws 5 tds every game, I want a qb who plays to win every game.
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
A lot of QBs would win more than 70% of starts for this team the past two seasons. Flores has put together a great defense and now a really great group of WRs. Put a guy like Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan on this team we win almost every game. We should have already made a move. Tuahill doesn't have it.
Matt Ryan sucks now.
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
A lot of QBs would win more than 70% of starts for this team the past two seasons. Flores has put together a great defense and now a really great group of WRs. Put a guy like Matt Stafford or Matt Ryan on this team we win almost every game. We should have already made a move. Tuahill doesn't have it.
If the rabbi's wife had balls she'd be the rabbi! Tua is a better QB than you are a poster.. so there is that!

A lot of QBs would not have also! Like Parcells emphasizes: SCOREBOARD
 
