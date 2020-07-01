Tua Tagovailoa working closely with WR Gary Jennings Jr.

Finfan83nj
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly been working closely this summer with wideout Gary Jennings Jr., who the Miami Dolphins signed last season after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks as a former 2019 fourth-round pick. Since both players are rehabbing injuries, that falls under the NFL's revised social distancing guidelines and they've been able to work together in South Florida at team facilities, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who reports on-field chemistry could be forming between the pair.