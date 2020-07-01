Tua Tagovailoa working closely with WR Gary Jennings Jr.

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
1,956
Reaction score
4,468
Location
Miami, FL
247sports.com

Tua Tagovailoa working closely with WR Gary Jennings Jr.

.
247sports.com 247sports.com

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly been working closely this summer with wideout Gary Jennings Jr., who the Miami Dolphins signed last season after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks as a former 2019 fourth-round pick. Since both players are rehabbing injuries, that falls under the NFL's revised social distancing guidelines and they've been able to work together in South Florida at team facilities, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who reports on-field chemistry could be forming between the pair.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom