Tua's 12.2 average yards per completion is pretty good.

Just looked over some of the other qb stats from week 9 and Tua's average completion yardage (12.2 yards per completion) is better than Baker Mayfield, Burrow, and Herbert. Not too bad for a guy with a weak arm that can't throw downfield.
So...where did he rank overall?
Pretty high (5th or 6th after a glance) but again it doesn't matter because we're comparing different players on different teams over different weeks.
The dime he threw to waddle was good….
Other than that i would be humble and not brag like he was throwing 50 yard bombs…
No of course. Anything remotely positive is not worth mentioning.
Why wouldn't we celebrate our QB having a good game against a good team? If you don't like Tua that's fine but it's weird to tell a fan not to celebrate a player that had a solid game.
Well lets start by not overstating this YPA thing like tua was slinging it down field. You wanna say he had a good game cool.. dont try and dispel the observations of tua having a weak arm by claiming the high YPA were gained by throwing “DEEP”.
Celebrate all you want but dont throw out these false narratives like he proved he has a strong arm. Its weird.
No of course. Anything remotely positive is not worth mentioning.