 Tua's 12.2 average yards per completion is pretty good. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's 12.2 average yards per completion is pretty good.

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,878
Reaction score
19,718
Location
Montreal
Bfanlc said:
Just looked over some of the other qb stats from week 9 and Tua's average completion yardage (12.2 yards per completion) is better than Baker Mayfield, Burrow, and Herbert. Not too bad for a guy with a weak arm that can't throw downfield.
Click to expand...
on 13 pass attempts, its very low sample size... Although overall, Tua has been holding a better YPA this season over last, which I thought was his number one thing to improve upon...
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
276
Reaction score
228
Location
Washington, DC
Baker Mayfield's was 15.6 per completion. But this thread is pointless. We're talking about 1 game and comparing players on different teams between different weeks.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
999
Reaction score
297
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
Bfanlc said:
Just looked over some of the other qb stats from week 9 and Tua's average completion yardage (12.2 yards per completion) is better than Baker Mayfield, Burrow, and Herbert. Not too bad for a guy with a weak arm that can't throw downfield.
Click to expand...
Considering wilsons deep pass was about 10 yards down the field… and accounted for about 64 of his yards… i wouldnt be celebrating this the way you are.

The dime he threw to waddle was good….

Other than that i would be humble and not brag like he was throwing 50 yard bombs…
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
276
Reaction score
228
Location
Washington, DC
Maybe Memories said:
Considering wilsons deep pass was about 10 yards down the field… and accounted for about 64 of his yards… i wouldnt be celebrating this the way you are.

The dime he threw to waddle was good….

Other than that i would be humble and not brag like he was throwing 50 yard bombs…
Click to expand...

Why wouldn't we celebrate our QB having a good game against a good team? If you don't like Tua that's fine but it's weird to tell a fan not to celebrate a player that had a solid game.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
999
Reaction score
297
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
phinfann13 said:
Why wouldn't we celebrate our QB having a good game against a good team? If you don't like Tua that's fine but it's weird to tell a fan not to celebrate a player that had a solid game.
Click to expand...

Well lets start by not overstating this YPA thing like tua was slinging it down field. You wanna say he had a good game cool.. dont try and dispel the observations of tua having a weak arm by claiming the high YPA were gained by throwing “DEEP”.

Celebrate all you want but dont throw out these false narratives like he proved he has a strong arm. Its weird.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
276
Reaction score
228
Location
Washington, DC
Maybe Memories said:
Well lets start by not overstating this YPA thing like tua was slinging it down field. You wanna say he had a good game cool.. dont try and dispel the observations of tua having a weak arm by claiming the high YPA were gained by throwing “DEEP”.

Celebrate all you want but dont throw out these false narratives like he proved he has a strong arm. Its weird.
Click to expand...

YPA doesn't mean you have a strong arm and nobody in here said that. The OP was saying he had a good game. That's it.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
276
Reaction score
228
Location
Washington, DC
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
No of course. Anything remotely positive is not worth mentioning.
Click to expand...

I guess I'm not being clear. I'm a Tua guy and I desperately want him to succeed and think he will. But comparing his YPA stat to other QB's from different weeks is silly and one of the guys he mentioned actually had a better YPA than Tua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom