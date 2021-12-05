Tua's a top 10 QB

Yes, this self proclaimed Tua skeptic is eating a full plate of crow and I couldn't be happier.



Tua is crushing it. This kid has evolved. This only happens in the film room and by completely obsessing about upping your game.



His accuracy is uncanny. Over 80 percent again. Crazy anticipation. Avoiding sacks under a porous OL. Becoming a leader and you can tell by his sense of urgency in the hurry up offense and general demeanor.



I'm not only onboard but I'd submit this guy is living up to the possible Drew Brees comp and is already creeping in on top 10 status.



Now imagine Tua with an Alvin Kamara type, a decent OL and more than one NFL caliber WR that can stay healthy.



Super stoked. Sometimes the road travelled requires pain and Tua is overcoming and crushing it.