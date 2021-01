People are focused purely on the Vegas and Bills games, and writing this kid off. It would be a crying shame if he was ran out of time because of people with their own little agenda's like they have, before we get a real chance to see what he can produce. He had a good rookie season, not spectacular, but productive, yet folks are driving it into us that he's a disaster and a bust, because he was pulled from two games in his rookie season and threw up a couple of picks in a game where we were poor in all three phases. The Zona, Pats, Chiefs and Bengals games show so much potential for this player, yet those are swept under the carpet, makes me sad.