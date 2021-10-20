 Tua's throwing power while on the move | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's throwing power while on the move

Like so many of you have done the last few days, I've been listening to lots of analysis of the Dolphins organization and players. I can't remember which analyst aid this, but I found the following to be pretty accurate: (something to the effect of) Tua's throwing power is fine when he has time to set his feet and plant. But when he's on the move and has to rely on raw arm strength, he isn't able to generate much on his throws. Now most QBs (unless you're talking about Kyler Murray or Josh Allen) don't throw as well while on the move. But the difference in Tua's throws while on the move has been noticeable. Tua has obviously worked his *** off to get stronger during the offseason, but has he maxed out his raw arm strength? I pray to God that next year Tua will have a GOOD offensive line to play behind. But even with the best o-lines, pass protection will break down from time to time and he's going to have to make throws in less than ideal pockets and on the move. And playing in the AFC East, all three of your division opponents call the northeast home and weather conditions there can be atrocious, making a strong-armed QB necessary.

This isn't a "Bash Tua Thread". I was praying for us to draft Tua back in 2020. love Tua's attitude, work ethic, and intelligence, and I'm praying for him to be the answer for us at QB. What he has done to come back from a devastating injury is absolutely amazing. I was so confident in him going into the season, as I was in Coach Flores. But the way this season unfolded has turned my faith inside out and now I'm questioning everything and everyone.
 
I said this in a previous post he showed more torque with bad ribs than he did without.
 
You tell me... And thats before the offseason you speak of where he got stronger... 0:23, 1:11. Thats just the obvious ones I remember, not lasers at all but nothing concerning either imo.

That Arizona game was definitely his best game as a pro to date. He looked so sharp and confident.
 
Tua just lost to the 0 - 20 Jags...a team who has given 320 yards to Teddy Bridgewater, 316 yards to Kyler Murray, 348 yards to Joe Burrow, 197 to Tannehill, and 329 to Tua

Let that sink in...

Is that an average day at the office for a starting QB who WINSSSS vs the Jags?
 
Tua just lost to the 0 - 20 Jags...a team who has given 320 yards to Teddy Bridgewater, 316 yards to Kyler Murray, 348 yards to Joe Burrow, 197 to Tannehill, and 329 to Tua

Tua lost? You sure it wasn’t Flores and some idiotic clock management/playcalling?

Last time I checked the only mistake Tua made was that INT which resulted in 0 points for Jax.

Hysterical how last year it was all Flores and his Defense when we were winning…now when we lose, it’s “Tua lost”
 
Tua lost? You sure it wasn’t Flores and some idiotic clock management/playcalling?

Don’t explain things to crayon eaters.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Tua just lost to the 0 - 20 Jags...a team who has given 320 yards to Teddy Bridgewater, 316 yards to Kyler Murray, 348 yards to Joe Burrow, 197 to Tannehill, and 329 to Tua

Can't pin that loss on Tua, though. I think how that game transpired, you're got to put in on the coaching staff.

Tua was 33 of 47 with 329 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. That's a good day at the office for any quarterback.
 
