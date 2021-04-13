 Tulsa LB Z. Collins is a perfect fit in our Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tulsa LB Z. Collins is a perfect fit in our Defense

If you are like me and don't watch Tulsa much (at all)... You have to watch this player. I'd rank him as one of the best potential fits in our Defensive scheme...He can stuff the run, cover the pass, rush the edge, and blitz the middle. He is 6'4 260 pounds and runs well. He has a knack for knocking the ball loose and for filling the hole at just the right time.

Easily could impact our defense in many ways. He could start in the middle or on the edge. I'm guessing we'd move him all over the defense. Best of all he'll likely be sitting there for us at 18 overall. He has been Super Duper productive in college. Makes plays in all the ways a defender can.

THIS MIGHT BE THE BEST HIGHLIGHT FILM YOU SEE IN 2021
 
Any way he makes it to the 2nd round? Wouldn't mind him with 2a.
 
You missed the most important detail about the kid, he's a former Gymnast who got into football late.

This kids physical talent is off the charts.

I'd take him at 18 but id love a trade down first.
 
I wouldn’t be mad if they took him at 18.
 
