Two more draft picks signed

Blake Ferguson C, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins signed sixth-round LS Blake Ferguson to a four-year contract.
Ferguson (6'3/229) was considered the best snapper of snaps that must travel a longer distance than typical snaps by those who evaluate such things. He will bring national championship experience to plays that require the ball be snapped farther back than usual.
Source: Miami Dolphins on Twitter
May 12, 2020, 11:04 AM ET
Brandon Jones S, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins signed third-round S Brandon Jones to a four-year, $4.873 million contract.
And with that, Miami officially puts pen to paper with their entire draft class. Jones (5’11/198) was a four-star recruit and three-year starter at Texas who earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior. He moved across the defensive formation but was best away from the line of scrimmage where his overaggressiveness would bite him. A decent athlete with high-end competitiveness, Jones should be a nice special teamer in the NFL and could compete for a starting spot at box or free safety. His 86 tackles in 2019 were among the best in the safety class, but he’s just average when the ball is in the air.
Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter
May 12, 2020, 11:44 AM ET
