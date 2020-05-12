Two more draft picks signed

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,524
Reaction score
41,479
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Blake Ferguson C, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins signed sixth-round LS Blake Ferguson to a four-year contract.

Ferguson (6'3/229) was considered the best snapper of snaps that must travel a longer distance than typical snaps by those who evaluate such things. He will bring national championship experience to plays that require the ball be snapped farther back than usual.

Source: Miami Dolphins on Twitter

May 12, 2020, 11:04 AM ET


Brandon Jones S, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins signed third-round S Brandon Jones to a four-year, $4.873 million contract.

And with that, Miami officially puts pen to paper with their entire draft class. Jones (5’11/198) was a four-star recruit and three-year starter at Texas who earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior. He moved across the defensive formation but was best away from the line of scrimmage where his overaggressiveness would bite him. A decent athlete with high-end competitiveness, Jones should be a nice special teamer in the NFL and could compete for a starting spot at box or free safety. His 86 tackles in 2019 were among the best in the safety class, but he’s just average when the ball is in the air.

Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

May 12, 2020, 11:44 AM ET
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
745
Reaction score
750
Location
Louisville, Ky
Have to reiterate how much better the rookie cap is working over what was previously the equivalent on the Wild Wild West. Always good to have guys ready to step into the building and get their acclimation on. Another shout out to our relentless FO just getting it done.
 
F

finfanatl

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
655
Reaction score
326
Location
The ATL
Danny said:
And with that, Miami officially puts pen to paper with their entire draft class
Click to expand...
Did we sign everyone?
I haven't seen anything on the 2 other first round picks, besides Tua signing.
Also I don't think Hunt, second round pick has signed.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,524
Reaction score
41,479
Location
Kissimmee,FL
finfanatl said:
Did we sign everyone?
I haven't seen anything on the 2 other first round picks, besides Tua signing.
Also I don't think Hunt, second round pick has signed.
Click to expand...
Yeah I'm not sure about that either. I just posted the article but I thought we still had a couple of guys to go but I'm really not sure.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,524
Reaction score
41,479
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I just looked on spotract and it's not showing contracts for Austin Jackson or for Noah(forget about me spelling his last name)
 
F

finfanatl

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
655
Reaction score
326
Location
The ATL
Danny said:
I just looked on spotract and it's not showing contracts for Austin Jackson or for Noah(forget about me spelling his last name)
Click to expand...
Thanks.
Haven't seen anything on them either.
Did you see that Hunt was signed?
Haven't seen anything on him.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,946
Reaction score
13,849
...pumped about signing that snappa!

me thinks Jones is a lot more than just a teamer.

kid is gonna feast in Flores system!
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,257
Reaction score
2,623
Location
Bismarck, ND
Danny said:
I just looked on spotract and it's not showing contracts for Austin Jackson or for Noah(forget about me spelling his last name)
Click to expand...
We need to sign Jackson, Noah, Hunt, and the 7th round kid from Navy I believe. The rest are signed.
 
FrostyFinFan

FrostyFinFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 9, 2005
Messages
476
Reaction score
118
Location
ND
Haven’t heard about Jackson, Igbinoghene, Hunt, it Perry. Anyone else hear about any one of those four?
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,215
Reaction score
928
There were other Safeties I liked more than Jones but I trust Flores on judging DB's, so I am hoping he blossoms into a quality starter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom