Two RBs we can go after

motormouthmaz

motormouthmaz

Rookie
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
146
Reaction score
62
Age
34
The fact we went after Bell shows our front office and coach think we can win now which is a great sign. With how the packers are playing if the Lions or Viking fall out it early, we could go after AP 4.5 yards per carry on a dreadful lions teams, or Mattison/Cook. The Viking can't keep both and you would think they need a massive rebuild on D, WR and QB. They signed Cook to a massive deal so maybe they will want to unload that seeing they could replace him with Mattison or they want to build around Cook and sell high on Mattison if we offered the Texans 2nd. Thoughts?
 
Last edited:
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
806
Reaction score
924
Location
Louisville, Ky
Feel like we made our bed at the position in the off season and now we have to lay in it. It's still early and maybe I'm naive but I'm still holding out hope that Howard and Brieda can develop and start to contribute on a more consistent basis. Can't see us trading picks for a dude before the deadline.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,551
Reaction score
830
There more than likely not trading for a RB, Bell was a money only transaction.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
26,850
Reaction score
13,016
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Bell was a unique situation, a club does a dumbass thing because their coach is inept and you have a shot at a real playmaker on the cheap since that club needs to pay the man 14m this year and 4m next.

Ride what we have this year, draft more backs next year on the cheap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom