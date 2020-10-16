Two RBs we can go after

The fact we went after Bell shows our front office and coach think we can win now which is a great sign. With how the packers are playing if the Lions or Viking fall out it early, we could go after AP 4.5 yards per carry on a dreadful lions teams, or Mattison/Cook. The Viking can't keep both and you would think they need a massive rebuild on D, WR and QB. They signed Cook to a massive deal so maybe they will want to unload that seeing they could replace him with Mattison or they want to build around Cook and sell high on Mattison if we offered the Texans 2nd. Thoughts?