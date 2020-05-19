OmegaPhinsFan
Anything new with Logan Ryan, Larry Wofford or any other potential free agents?
They should start a pay per view system for games this season for those that dont have directv. I know they wont for obvious reasons, but that would be one way to recoup some of the losses.They remain free agents and I think it is very unlikely the Dolphins will sign Ryan, Warford, or any other high priced free agent because it looks like the cap money will likely be reduced next season instead of raised because Covid19 could impact the season. Even if the entire season is played, attendance at games will certainly be impacted and that will reduce the income of all teams and therefore reduce the cap for the 2021 season.
Brilliant idea. I know I'd pay $10 or $20 per game if need be. I can't stand that DirecTV has the NFL cornered in access to all of the games. So stupid.They should start a pay per view system for games this season for those that dont have directv. I know they wont for obvious reasons, but that would be one way to recoup some of the losses.