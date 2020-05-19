updates

1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,308
Reaction score
1,743
Age
67
Location
Miami
They remain free agents and I think it is very unlikely the Dolphins will sign Ryan, Warford, or any other high priced free agent because it looks like the cap money will likely be reduced next season instead of raised because Covid19 could impact the season. Even if the entire season is played, attendance at games will certainly be impacted and that will reduce the income of all teams and therefore reduce the cap for the 2021 season.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,235
Reaction score
1,251
1972forever said:
They remain free agents and I think it is very unlikely the Dolphins will sign Ryan, Warford, or any other high priced free agent because it looks like the cap money will likely be reduced next season instead of raised because Covid19 could impact the season. Even if the entire season is played, attendance at games will certainly be impacted and that will reduce the income of all teams and therefore reduce the cap for the 2021 season.
Click to expand...
They should start a pay per view system for games this season for those that dont have directv. I know they wont for obvious reasons, but that would be one way to recoup some of the losses.
 
qmar

qmar

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
755
Reaction score
51
outlawd2u said:
They should start a pay per view system for games this season for those that dont have directv. I know they wont for obvious reasons, but that would be one way to recoup some of the losses.
Click to expand...
Brilliant idea. I know I'd pay $10 or $20 per game if need be. I can't stand that DirecTV has the NFL cornered in access to all of the games. So stupid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom