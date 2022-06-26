 Upgraded | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Upgraded

42March

42March

We have moved on from

THIS to THIS Upgrade

FITZPATRICK QB TUA In the tight system - yep

LAIRD RB EDMONDS yep

PARKER WR HILL yep

WILSON WR WADDLE yep

FORD WR WILSON yep

GESICKI TE GESICKI same

DAVENPORT LT ARMSTEAD massively

DIETER LG EICHENBERG probably

KILMORE C WILLIAMS possibly

CALHOUN RG HUNT yep

DAVIS RT JACKSON hope so



WILKINS DE WILKINS yep -he has got better

JENKINS NT DAVIS yep

GOUCHAUX DE OGBAH yep

VAN GINKEL LB VAN GINKEL yep - improved

MUNSON LB ROBERTS marginally

HARRIS LB PHILLIPS massively

BAKER LB BAKER yep – he has got better

NEEDHAM CB JONES massively

ROWE CB HOWARD massively

COLBERT S HOLLAND massively

BROOKS SS JONES yep

On the left are the starters from the 2019 week17 victory over the Pats. Some of the names from 2019 should never have been starters.
 
I mean… it’s nice to see it written out I guess, but if you can’t tell that the 2022 team is better than the 2019 team (which led us to the 5th overall pick) then idk what to tell you
 
