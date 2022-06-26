42March
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2018
- Messages
- 101
- Reaction score
- 135
- Age
- 60
- Location
- Perth, Western Australia
We have moved on from
THIS to THIS Upgrade
FITZPATRICK QB TUA In the tight system - yep
LAIRD RB EDMONDS yep
PARKER WR HILL yep
WILSON WR WADDLE yep
FORD WR WILSON yep
GESICKI TE GESICKI same
DAVENPORT LT ARMSTEAD massively
DIETER LG EICHENBERG probably
KILMORE C WILLIAMS possibly
CALHOUN RG HUNT yep
DAVIS RT JACKSON hope so
WILKINS DE WILKINS yep -he has got better
JENKINS NT DAVIS yep
GOUCHAUX DE OGBAH yep
VAN GINKEL LB VAN GINKEL yep - improved
MUNSON LB ROBERTS marginally
HARRIS LB PHILLIPS massively
BAKER LB BAKER yep – he has got better
NEEDHAM CB JONES massively
ROWE CB HOWARD massively
COLBERT S HOLLAND massively
BROOKS SS JONES yep
On the left are the starters from the 2019 week17 victory over the Pats. Some of the names from 2019 should never have been starters.
THIS to THIS Upgrade
FITZPATRICK QB TUA In the tight system - yep
LAIRD RB EDMONDS yep
PARKER WR HILL yep
WILSON WR WADDLE yep
FORD WR WILSON yep
GESICKI TE GESICKI same
DAVENPORT LT ARMSTEAD massively
DIETER LG EICHENBERG probably
KILMORE C WILLIAMS possibly
CALHOUN RG HUNT yep
DAVIS RT JACKSON hope so
WILKINS DE WILKINS yep -he has got better
JENKINS NT DAVIS yep
GOUCHAUX DE OGBAH yep
VAN GINKEL LB VAN GINKEL yep - improved
MUNSON LB ROBERTS marginally
HARRIS LB PHILLIPS massively
BAKER LB BAKER yep – he has got better
NEEDHAM CB JONES massively
ROWE CB HOWARD massively
COLBERT S HOLLAND massively
BROOKS SS JONES yep
On the left are the starters from the 2019 week17 victory over the Pats. Some of the names from 2019 should never have been starters.