FITZPATRICK QB TUA In the tight system - yep



LAIRD RB EDMONDS yep



PARKER WR HILL yep



WILSON WR WADDLE yep



FORD WR WILSON yep



GESICKI TE GESICKI same



DAVENPORT LT ARMSTEAD massively



DIETER LG EICHENBERG probably



KILMORE C WILLIAMS possibly



CALHOUN RG HUNT yep



DAVIS RT JACKSON hope so







WILKINS DE WILKINS yep -he has got better



JENKINS NT DAVIS yep



GOUCHAUX DE OGBAH yep



VAN GINKEL LB VAN GINKEL yep - improved



MUNSON LB ROBERTS marginally



HARRIS LB PHILLIPS massively



BAKER LB BAKER yep – he has got better



NEEDHAM CB JONES massively



ROWE CB HOWARD massively



COLBERT S HOLLAND massively



BROOKS SS JONES yep



On the left are the starters from the 2019 week17 victory over the Pats. Some of the names from 2019 should never have been starters.