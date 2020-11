After all the media talking heads bashed Miami for supposedly tanking. Miami should Ban, any and all media pundits from showing and love towards the team. That includes wearing team jerseys on TV sets. Just saying!!!



They hit Miami below the belt last year and have consistently picked against Miami all year, so far, this year. What gives? They show no respect!!!



So I'm all for showing them The Blarney Stone!!! Make em' walk the plank!!! Lmaooooo