Hey Kyle, how are you feeling today? We know you had this date circled since you marked the date, day, and time you got cut.
You KNOW he was steaming when we got that last 1st down to put us in victory formation.
That said, **** him!!!
All in fun
That said, **** him!!!
New England did a good job on our guys up front. They knew exactly what were going to do. They always had a guy open in the flat or underneath. Of course, things tightened up in the red zone and they had to settle for FGs, so I don't want to be too hard on our guys. I'm sure some of our strategy was by design.The players we have now beat his. And hey, we would have had a good chance of winning week one last year had he not whiffed on tackling Cam Newton. But this defense did feel the loss of not having him there. We could have ended a lot of drives earlier if Van Ginkel wasn't a step behind since he was struggling in an increased role. Van Ginkel is a good player but we need both him and Phillips to elevate their games so the front 7 can compare to what it was last year.
Love Wilkins for his personality. Have to say that playwise he had to step up a notchHe ran down to talk **** to Tua after the pick and when he got the sack you saw him freak out like that's the most important play he's ever made. It's OK Wilkins mocked his celebration after the game.View attachment 85404
Yogi....is that you???I'm sure some of our strategy was by design.
Yeah, I mean New England definitely had a great gameplan, and I really expected no less. People have given me crap all preseason for saying that New England was almost guaranteed to be much better this year and only now are people realizing the difference in a New England team with a QB that can throw a simple crossing route accurately. It's not the lack of pass rush getting home that was the issue, it was more that at times guys were there to make tackles to keep plays for minimal gain, and they were just a step too slow to be there. And you could tell it was coming from tired legs that just weren't responding quite like players were used to.New England did a good job on our guys up front. They knew exactly what were going to do. They always had a guy open in the flat or underneath. Of course, things tightened up in the red zone and they had to settle for FGs, so I don't want to be too hard on our guys. I'm sure some of our strategy was by design.