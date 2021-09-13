Virginia99 said: New England did a good job on our guys up front. They knew exactly what were going to do. They always had a guy open in the flat or underneath. Of course, things tightened up in the red zone and they had to settle for FGs, so I don't want to be too hard on our guys. I'm sure some of our strategy was by design. Click to expand...

Yeah, I mean New England definitely had a great gameplan, and I really expected no less. People have given me crap all preseason for saying that New England was almost guaranteed to be much better this year and only now are people realizing the difference in a New England team with a QB that can throw a simple crossing route accurately. It's not the lack of pass rush getting home that was the issue, it was more that at times guys were there to make tackles to keep plays for minimal gain, and they were just a step too slow to be there. And you could tell it was coming from tired legs that just weren't responding quite like players were used to.