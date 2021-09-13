 Van Noy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Van Noy

S

Sirspud

The players we have now beat his. And hey, we would have had a good chance of winning week one last year had he not whiffed on tackling Cam Newton. But this defense did feel the loss of not having him there. We could have ended a lot of drives earlier if Van Ginkel wasn't a step behind since he was struggling in an increased role. Van Ginkel is a good player but we need both him and Phillips to elevate their games so the front 7 can compare to what it was last year.
 
V

Virginia99

Sirspud said:
The players we have now beat his. And hey, we would have had a good chance of winning week one last year had he not whiffed on tackling Cam Newton. But this defense did feel the loss of not having him there. We could have ended a lot of drives earlier if Van Ginkel wasn't a step behind since he was struggling in an increased role. Van Ginkel is a good player but we need both him and Phillips to elevate their games so the front 7 can compare to what it was last year.
New England did a good job on our guys up front. They knew exactly what were going to do. They always had a guy open in the flat or underneath. Of course, things tightened up in the red zone and they had to settle for FGs, so I don't want to be too hard on our guys. I'm sure some of our strategy was by design.
 
S

Sirspud

Virginia99 said:
New England did a good job on our guys up front. They knew exactly what were going to do. They always had a guy open in the flat or underneath. Of course, things tightened up in the red zone and they had to settle for FGs, so I don't want to be too hard on our guys. I'm sure some of our strategy was by design.
Yeah, I mean New England definitely had a great gameplan, and I really expected no less. People have given me crap all preseason for saying that New England was almost guaranteed to be much better this year and only now are people realizing the difference in a New England team with a QB that can throw a simple crossing route accurately. It's not the lack of pass rush getting home that was the issue, it was more that at times guys were there to make tackles to keep plays for minimal gain, and they were just a step too slow to be there. And you could tell it was coming from tired legs that just weren't responding quite like players were used to.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I wonder what Flores told Van Noy when he cut him, to get him so worked up about playing against Miami. It was obvious, Van Noy had some lingering feelings.
 
