Vegas odds. What's going on here

Vegas knows our running game sucks, on both sides.Dolphins -3 against the Broncos. I'm not a betting man but I'm thinking about taking out a second mortgage and putting it on the Fins for this one
Supposed to snow the day before...but Sunday is showing a high of 40 with 10% chance of precipitation.Snow you say.
It's Denver, who cares about snow on Saturday? Sunday is forecast with a high in the 40s and mostly sunny, without much wind. Doesn't seem like anything that would force a run-heavy plan at this point.
Has he ever seen snow?In all seriousness, has Tua ever played in snow?
As for the 3 point spread, again the point spread isn't a prediction of the final score as much as a gauge of the betting public. If there's $100 being bet on the favorite to win out right how many points do I have to offer to get close to half of that money to jump ship and bet on the underdog instead. I think the betting public is still off on Miami, there's no way I would consider taking Denver +3. You would need to offer me at least 7 to even think about it.
And altitude.We will see if this teams successes travel in moderate cold weather.