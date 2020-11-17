Vegas odds. What's going on here

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,269
Reaction score
295
Dolphins -3 against the Broncos. I'm not a betting man but I'm thinking about taking out a second mortgage and putting it on the Fins for this one 🤣
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20201116-232738_ESPN.jpg
    Screenshot_20201116-232738_ESPN.jpg
    25 KB · Views: 11
cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Punching Bag
Club Member
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
5,105
Reaction score
869
Location
San Jose
Snow expected on Saturday.. this team traveling with no running game in a bad weather situation. I definitely see you're point but what's a good number 5?
 
C

carjackistan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
355
Reaction score
48
Age
41
It's Denver, who cares about snow on Saturday? Sunday is forecast with a high in the 40s and mostly sunny, without much wind. Doesn't seem like anything that would force a run-heavy plan at this point.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,836
Reaction score
3,213
I also think we are due for a stinker (most teams have one) and thoughts mentioned could come into play. I agree, looks like easy money, but odds makers aren't usually far off.We SHOULD win easily but again, it is the NFL
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
1,473
Reaction score
648
The Vegas Odds Makers say we’re 6 points better than Denver. We probably are at least that. Especially if Locke isn’t playing. Jump on that number early because it’s going up.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
9,261
Reaction score
2,430
PhinFan1968 said:
Supposed to snow the day before...but Sunday is showing a high of 40 with 10% chance of precipitation.
Click to expand...

carjackistan said:
It's Denver, who cares about snow on Saturday? Sunday is forecast with a high in the 40s and mostly sunny, without much wind. Doesn't seem like anything that would force a run-heavy plan at this point.
Click to expand...


We will see if this teams successes travel in moderate cold weather.
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Club Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
752
Reaction score
659
Age
55
Location
Louisville
I watch NFL lines closely and I am telling you we get no respect. Vegas has not embraced us yet. We are a favorite in VERY few games yet we are 6-3. Is it that we don't have a sexy offense? Seen as perrinial losers? I mean a 1.5 favorite over a 2-6 Chargers team at HOME. We will get set accordingly, meantime keep cashing those tickets like I do because these guys deliver most Sudays.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,811
Reaction score
4,003
In all seriousness, has Tua ever played in snow?

As for the 3 point spread, again the point spread isn't a prediction of the final score as much as a gauge of the betting public. If there's $100 being bet on the favorite to win out right how many points do I have to offer to get close to half of that money to jump ship and bet on the underdog instead. I think the betting public is still off on Miami, there's no way I would consider taking Denver +3. You would need to offer me at least 7 to even think about it.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
2,954
Reaction score
2,582
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
gregorygrant83 said:
In all seriousness, has Tua ever played in snow?

As for the 3 point spread, again the point spread isn't a prediction of the final score as much as a gauge of the betting public. If there's $100 being bet on the favorite to win out right how many points do I have to offer to get close to half of that money to jump ship and bet on the underdog instead. I think the betting public is still off on Miami, there's no way I would consider taking Denver +3. You would need to offer me at least 7 to even think about it.
Click to expand...
Has he ever seen snow?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom