Video: Every Tua Pass From Carolina Beatdown

Courtesy of. Nice edit of all Tua throws from Yesterday....Since we had some mumbling about Tua almost never throwing parallel to the sidelines (aka downfield), I did a quick tally of the completions here, came up with 11 give or take that were thrown beyond and perpendicular to the LOS, broken down like this...Waddle - 7Smythe - 1Gesicki - 2Ford - PI Call downfield, not counted, just notedWilson - 1Mind you, some are 5 yards down field, but still north/south, which was claimed to be lacking. I tried to leave out any borderline type plays. But anyway, if a QB effective, i'm happy however they do it. Tua's accuracy showed up big yesterday, we saw plays where perfect placement was required and was delivered - e.g. waddle between 3 defenders in 1st quarter to the 50yd line, and the 2nd qtr TD to waddle again well covered. He also missed a couple throws - which happens to all QBs. I'm convinced Tua can be great playing the way he plays. Obviously, not there yet, but again I can see it.