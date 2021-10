I really think it all comes down to the line for Miami. That opening drive was nice for Herbert, but he also doesn’t have a defender in his face almost immediately like our QBs are facing on almost every drop back. Then on the plays where they get a little time and actually complete a pass down field, it’s called back for some OL penalty that is most likely called on 73. I have never seen an OL single handedly cause such a negative impact on a game as frequently as this line.



Miami is set up with the most cap space available, and they just need to buy a new line because we obviously can’t draft one.