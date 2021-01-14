 We Got Names Boys! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We Got Names Boys!

tough list

if we hire the Clemson OC the off-season will go from outrageous to unbearable, from a speculation standpoint
 
I dont dislike either internal candidate and I'm expecting one of those 2.

External?

HATE Pep Hamilton. That's the Michigan fan in me talking if anybody wants me to expand I will

Tony Elliot I like. He ain't getting a college head coaching job but I like the idea.

Mike McDaniel brings a system I like.

Actually like the Matt Canada name. And again I can elaborate if people want me to
 
Would love to hear more about Canada, as people online and things I’m reading seem to think he’s the guy we’re gonna pick.

looking strictly at his resume it looks like he fell out of favor quick as an OC many times (in college)
 
This is also worth noting. It appears Godsey took over as QB coach in second half of the season. I hadn't realized that. I thought he handled the TE group.

 
ChambersWI said:
I dont dislike either internal candidate and I'm expecting one of those 2.

External?

HATE Pep Hamilton. That's the Michigan fan in me talking if anybody wants me to expand I will

Tony Elliot I like. He ain't getting a college head coaching job but I like the idea.

Mike McDaniel brings a system I like.

Actually like the Matt Canada name. And again I can elaborate if people want me to
Please expand, I thought pep was interesting given his work with Herbert.
 
Miami needs some Pep in their offense.

Hamilton was in Palo Alto when A Luck was QB

I would prefer nothing bearing the stench of Western PA Ever makes its way to S Florida again
 
FinPhan54 said:
Would love to hear more about Canada, as people online and things I’m reading seem to think he’s the guy we’re gonna pick.

looking strictly at his resume it looks like he fell out of favor quick as an OC many times (in college)
OK I will try:

3rd largest country in the world.

Made up on 10 or so provinces, like Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia

Capital City is Ottawa

Currency is CA$

Official languages are French and English

Birth place of Pamela Anderson, Ryan Reynolds and Captain Kirk !!

National dish consists of gravy, cheese curds and fries.

Let me know if you need any more info.
 
Last edited:
Makes me wonder if anyone wants the job?
 
