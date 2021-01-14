We Got Names Boys!

ChambersWI
Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 16,984
- Reaction score
- 6,932
- Location
- Harrisburg, PA
Uninspiring is my first reaction. I'm thinking this is a promote from within thing, not sure why we would want the Steelers QB coach or a run game guys from SF. Clemson OC is an interesting one though, not 100% familiar with his qualities.
Please expand, I thought pep was interesting given his work with Herbert.I dont dislike either internal candidate and I'm expecting one of those 2.
External?
HATE Pep Hamilton. That's the Michigan fan in me talking if anybody wants me to expand I will
Tony Elliot I like. He ain't getting a college head coaching job but I like the idea.
Mike McDaniel brings a system I like.
Actually like the Matt Canada name. And again I can elaborate if people want me to
Please expand, I thought pep was interesting given his work with Herbert.
Would love to hear more about Canada, as people online and things I’m reading seem to think he’s the guy we’re gonna pick.
looking strictly at his resume it looks like he fell out of favor quick as an OC many times (in college)