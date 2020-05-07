Weaver signed

Danny said:







Dolphins signed fifth-round DE Curtis Weaver to a four-year contract.



Weaver's production as a three-year starter at Boise State was inflated due to the below-average blocking he faced in the Mountain West, but his 34 career sacks impressively ranked as the second most in school history, eclipsing Jerry Hughes' total for the all-time conference record. A first-team All-American after compiling 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in 2019, Weaver primarily stood up off the edge and was a patient, crafty pass rusher. He profiles as a low-end starter or depth option for the 'Fins, though at age 21, he does have room to grow.



Source:



Lol..Low end Starter or Depth option?There was a time after the SB, that he was thought to be a late 1st round pick, but thanks to little workout at the Combine, and none at his personal workout, he slid like a Jet fan on a banna peel, on a waxed floor.Weaver is not in top shape, he will probably not test very fast, may need to get stronger, but you know what is not going to be seen in the workout?Weaver has good technique.Weaver is relentless, and will not stop.Weaver though not fast, has quick twitch.Weaver is going to get in better shape in Miami, in Coach Flores's Workouts...That is 1st and foremost conclusion.Weaver is going to get stronger, in the Dolphin's conditioning and working out program with all the other Linemen.Weavers Technique is going to be fine tuned a bit more to help him succeed.All that will help a player be better, then it will be up to that player to either succeed or fail...Weaver does not give me the impression of someone that will allow himself to fail. He will squirm, he will slip through, he will bend around the blocks to the point he is going to be a 1st grade pain in the butt to keep under control, or stop from getting preasure in the backfield when he catches up to the NFL.Other then Tua, this is my favorite pick, a backup is where he will begin, but not where he will be by seasons end, or possibly mid-seasons.