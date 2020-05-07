Weaver signed

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
34,449
Reaction score
41,240
Location
Kissimmee,FL

Curtis Weaver DE, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins signed fifth-round DE Curtis Weaver to a four-year contract.

Weaver's production as a three-year starter at Boise State was inflated due to the below-average blocking he faced in the Mountain West, but his 34 career sacks impressively ranked as the second most in school history, eclipsing Jerry Hughes' total for the all-time conference record. A first-team All-American after compiling 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in 2019, Weaver primarily stood up off the edge and was a patient, crafty pass rusher. He profiles as a low-end starter or depth option for the 'Fins, though at age 21, he does have room to grow.

Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter

May 7, 2020, 2:44 PM ET
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,902
Reaction score
11,782
Location
UK



(still more exciting than the schedule release - no matter how much NFLN try to hype it up, its a glorified tweet zzzz...)
 
M

MattJS06

Rookie
Joined
Mar 15, 2020
Messages
35
Reaction score
34
Location
North Carolina
Believe it or not, I expect Weaver to produce the best rookie season this year for the dolphins. I'm expecting double digit sacks this year. You heard it here first.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
13,911
Reaction score
4,045
Location
NJ
Danny said:

Curtis Weaver DE, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins signed fifth-round DE Curtis Weaver to a four-year contract.

Weaver's production as a three-year starter at Boise State was inflated due to the below-average blocking he faced in the Mountain West, but his 34 career sacks impressively ranked as the second most in school history, eclipsing Jerry Hughes' total for the all-time conference record. A first-team All-American after compiling 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in 2019, Weaver primarily stood up off the edge and was a patient, crafty pass rusher. He profiles as a low-end starter or depth option for the 'Fins, though at age 21, he does have room to grow.

Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter

May 7, 2020, 2:44 PM ET
Click to expand...
Lol..Low end Starter or Depth option?

There was a time after the SB, that he was thought to be a late 1st round pick, but thanks to little workout at the Combine, and none at his personal workout, he slid like a Jet fan on a banna peel, on a waxed floor.

Weaver is not in top shape, he will probably not test very fast, may need to get stronger, but you know what is not going to be seen in the workout?

Weaver has good technique.
Weaver is relentless, and will not stop.
Weaver though not fast, has quick twitch.

Weaver is going to get in better shape in Miami, in Coach Flores's Workouts...That is 1st and foremost conclusion.

Weaver is going to get stronger, in the Dolphin's conditioning and working out program with all the other Linemen.

Weavers Technique is going to be fine tuned a bit more to help him succeed.

All that will help a player be better, then it will be up to that player to either succeed or fail...Weaver does not give me the impression of someone that will allow himself to fail. He will squirm, he will slip through, he will bend around the blocks to the point he is going to be a 1st grade pain in the butt to keep under control, or stop from getting preasure in the backfield when he catches up to the NFL.

Other then Tua, this is my favorite pick, a backup is where he will begin, but not where he will be by seasons end, or possibly mid-seasons.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,491
Reaction score
2,204
I think the best explanation is that he is crafty, he is in a guy who wins with speed and athleticism he is in a guy who wins with a spin move or has only one trick up his sleeve. He’s really sound technically he has really good hands he’s got a pretty good first step and he has incredible bend, So he doesn’t often get pushed up field out of the play.

I don’t know what his weight was his final year he still had some production he’s listed at 265 I could see him playing between 255 and 260 while getting stronger, and being a pretty good pass rusher while he’s not going to be elite because he doesn’t have crazy explosion. He could be one of those guys that sticks around the league for a decade because he was able to be pretty balanced and win multiple ways which most certainly translates.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom