Week 2 NFL Power Rankings (Combined)

8. Miami Dolphins (1-0) | Last week’s rank: 10
The Dolphins got it done at New England and, for a week at least, they’re alone in first place in the AFC East. It wasn’t a great day for QB Tua Tagovailoa. But it was enough for the Dolphins to win, and a smooth start in the season’s early weeks might help him settle in.
MSN Power Rankings
14. Miami Dolphins 1-0 (20)
The Dolphins out-grinded the Patriots in a defensive-minded battle of attrition, which many teams are not capable of doing, except ones modeled after Bill Belichick's structure. Tua Tagovailoa had more positives than negatives and the team is well coached to overachieve again.
USA Today Rankings
Sports Illustrated
Ranking: No. 15 (T-18)
Analysis: "A handful of untimely Patriots errors allowed the Dolphins to escape with a Week 1 victory. Tua Tagovailoa had the worst quarterback rating of any starter on a winning team from Sunday. Miami’s 3.4 completed air yards per passing attempt must balloon if we are to take Miami as seriously as the rest of the roster begs us to. Perhaps Josh McDaniels’s plan for Mac Jones can be somewhat instructive for the Dolphins and their young starter from Alabama."
NFL.com
Ranking: No. 13 (14)
Analysis: "Xavien Howard proved once again why he might be the most valuable player on the Dolphins. The star cornerback jarred the ball out of the hands of Pats running back Damien Harris late in the fourth quarter, the game-deciding turnover in a 17-16 win. While Howard thrived, Tua Tagovailoa had his ups and downs in a game that's unlikely to change any perceptions of the second-year passer. It wasn't a perfect effort by the Dolphins, but victory at Foxborough is always a big deal. After one week, Miami is the only team in the AFC East in the win column."
ESPN
Ranking: No. 15 (16)
Analysis on which rookie made the best first impression (Jaylen Waddle): "Waddle registered four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets -- accounting for nearly a quarter of the targets on Tua Tagovailoa's 27 pass attempts. He flashed not only catch-and-run ability on a 17-yard reception on the Dolphins' first play of the game, but also the ability to win a jump ball during a 36-yard catch in the first half. Even with Will Fuller V joining the lineup in Week 2, Waddle should have a strong role moving forward."
CBS Sports
Ranking: No. 14 (15)
Analysis: "It wasn't a thing of beauty beating New England, but that shouldn't matter. They found a way to get a good road victory, which is a good sign going forward."
Pro Football Network
Ranking: No. 12 (14)
Analysis: "This felt like a divisional throwdown. Both offenses played about the same level from an efficiency standpoint. The Patriots dominated the time of possession and ran 18 more plays. Nonetheless, it was an evenly fought contest overall. It makes sense, given we’ve had them close on preseason power rankings. Miami needs to find some explosion offensively if they want to contend in the AFC, though."
Yahoo Sports
Ranking: No. 13 (11)
Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa looked healthy and confident, two things that weren't necessarily the case last season. It wasn't the prettiest win, but it was a division road win. Miami is the only team that got one of those in Week 1."
USA Today
Ranking: No. 12 (11)
Analysis: "Where was fourth-year TE Mike Gesicki? Two targets, no catches, while batting a ball into the air that cost QB Tua Tagovailoa a pick. Ge-sickly."
I know it's way to early to get excited but for now we are officially making some waves. Congrats to our beloved Fins!
I know it's way to early to get excited but for now we are officially making some waves. Congrats to our beloved Fins!
