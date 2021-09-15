 Week 2 NFL Power Rankings (Combined) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings (Combined)

MercMan

MercMan

Needs more cowbell
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2003
Messages
299
Reaction score
217
Location
North Carolina
8. Miami Dolphins (1-0) | Last week’s rank: 10

The Dolphins got it done at New England and, for a week at least, they’re alone in first place in the AFC East. It wasn’t a great day for QB Tua Tagovailoa. But it was enough for the Dolphins to win, and a smooth start in the season’s early weeks might help him settle in.

MSN Power Rankings

14. Miami Dolphins 1-0 (20)

The Dolphins out-grinded the Patriots in a defensive-minded battle of attrition, which many teams are not capable of doing, except ones modeled after Bill Belichick's structure. Tua Tagovailoa had more positives than negatives and the team is well coached to overachieve again.

USA Today Rankings

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 15 (T-18)

Analysis: "A handful of untimely Patriots errors allowed the Dolphins to escape with a Week 1 victory. Tua Tagovailoa had the worst quarterback rating of any starter on a winning team from Sunday. Miami’s 3.4 completed air yards per passing attempt must balloon if we are to take Miami as seriously as the rest of the roster begs us to. Perhaps Josh McDaniels’s plan for Mac Jones can be somewhat instructive for the Dolphins and their young starter from Alabama."

View the original article to see embedded media.
NFL.com

Ranking: No. 13 (14)

Analysis: "Xavien Howard proved once again why he might be the most valuable player on the Dolphins. The star cornerback jarred the ball out of the hands of Pats running back Damien Harris late in the fourth quarter, the game-deciding turnover in a 17-16 win. While Howard thrived, Tua Tagovailoa had his ups and downs in a game that's unlikely to change any perceptions of the second-year passer. It wasn't a perfect effort by the Dolphins, but victory at Foxborough is always a big deal. After one week, Miami is the only team in the AFC East in the win column."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 15 (16)

Analysis on which rookie made the best first impression (Jaylen Waddle): "Waddle registered four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets -- accounting for nearly a quarter of the targets on Tua Tagovailoa's 27 pass attempts. He flashed not only catch-and-run ability on a 17-yard reception on the Dolphins' first play of the game, but also the ability to win a jump ball during a 36-yard catch in the first half. Even with Will Fuller V joining the lineup in Week 2, Waddle should have a strong role moving forward."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 14 (15)

Analysis: "It wasn't a thing of beauty beating New England, but that shouldn't matter. They found a way to get a good road victory, which is a good sign going forward."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 12 (14)

Analysis: "This felt like a divisional throwdown. Both offenses played about the same level from an efficiency standpoint. The Patriots dominated the time of possession and ran 18 more plays. Nonetheless, it was an evenly fought contest overall. It makes sense, given we’ve had them close on preseason power rankings. Miami needs to find some explosion offensively if they want to contend in the AFC, though."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 13 (11)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa looked healthy and confident, two things that weren't necessarily the case last season. It wasn't the prettiest win, but it was a division road win. Miami is the only team that got one of those in Week 1."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 12 (11)

Analysis: "Where was fourth-year TE Mike Gesicki? Two targets, no catches, while batting a ball into the air that cost QB Tua Tagovailoa a pick. Ge-sickly."

I know it's way to early to get excited but for now we are officially making some waves. Congrats to our beloved Fins!
 
Last edited:
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,377
Reaction score
2,107
Location
San Antonio
MercMan said:
No opinions? Should we be higher or lower or does that sound about right?
Click to expand...
Tad bit premature, IMO, to have us at 8…the first week of the season is always goofy. We still need to prove some things.

I‘d say 12-13 is good and gives us credit for winning at Fuxborough…as long as the cheaters are lower.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,287
Reaction score
1,722
Age
29
Location
Florida
phinfan40353 said:
HA! The Browns went from 7 to 6 after losing.

So, nobody deserved to get a bump for winning?


I don't care how good they could be, if you lose you drop spots.

I stopped reading right there.
Click to expand...

Disagree.

Losing to one of the top 3 teams doesn't mean you suddenly became worse. If you were ranked 7th you were expected to lose that game, why would it impact rankings? If they lose again they should fall but not based off one game against a great team.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,377
Reaction score
2,107
Location
San Antonio
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Disagree.

Losing to one of the top 3 teams doesn't mean you suddenly became worse. If you were ranked 7th you were expected to lose that game, why would it impact rankings? If they lose again they should fall but not based off one game against a great team.
Click to expand...
Fair point…was a close game too.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,291
Reaction score
1,888
Location
Massachusetts
The NFL.com rankings had Miami move up one slot to 13 after beating NE. The Cardinals are now at 14, rising 4 spots after spanking the Titans. Power rankings incorporate style points, and the Dolphins aren’t getting a lot of style points for beating the Patriots like they did (not saying it’s fair, just what it appears to be).
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
21,401
Reaction score
14,995
Location
Columbus, OH
GB is 11th in ESPN's rankings after losing by 35 on a neutral site where they had more fans, Miami winning on the road at highly touted NE is only 15th, but it's ESPN so not surprised.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
1,143
Reaction score
1,020
Dolph N.Fan said:
GB is 11th in ESPN's rankings after losing by 35 on a neutral site where they had more fans, Miami winning on the road at highly touted NE is only 15th, but it's ESPN so not surprised.
Click to expand...
If we played GB 100 times how many do you think we win?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom