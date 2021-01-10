Welcome to the FinHeaven site awards for 2020!

The 13th Annual Finheaven Awards process is finally here and the nomination and voting process will begin shortly on Sunday January 17th!The nominations portion will have Finheaven members selecting their top three choices for the year 2020 in each category.Best poster, Lounge Champion and Man of the year will have five choicesAny further choices after the designated limit will not count, so make your selections wisely. After a 7 day period, the nominations will be compiled and the top choices will advance to the voting process.Each winner will receive a badge in their avatar area recognizing the category they won. Also this year the winners will receive a special FinHeaven hat!!!Here are the categories for the 13th Annual Finheaven Awards:Man of the YearBest posterBest club 347 posterBest draft forum posterRookie of the yearSports Authority (college and other sports)News houndThread of the yearLounge champClass clownGood luck everybody!