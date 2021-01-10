Welcome to the FinHeaven site awards for 2020!

Nublar7
The 13th Annual Finheaven Awards process is finally here and the nomination and voting process will begin shortly on Sunday January 17th!
The nominations portion will have Finheaven members selecting their top three choices for the year 2020 in each category.
Best poster, Lounge Champion and Man of the year will have five choices
Any further choices after the designated limit will not count, so make your selections wisely. After a 7 day period, the nominations will be compiled and the top choices will advance to the voting process.
Each winner will receive a badge in their avatar area recognizing the category they won. Also this year the winners will receive a special FinHeaven hat!!!
Here are the categories for the 13th Annual Finheaven Awards:
Man of the Year
Best poster
Best club 347 poster
Best draft forum poster
Rookie of the year
Sports Authority (college and other sports)
News hound
Thread of the year
Lounge champ
Class clown
Good luck everybody!
