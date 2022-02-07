 We're Freakin Out about RBs too much in here, IMO. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're Freakin Out about RBs too much in here, IMO.

The evidence of getting a Duke Johnson or Lindsay should be proof that we dont need to use high picks or big cash to get one.
Young players improve and DJ showed how he, as a more veteran, more physically mature player was more able to carry the rock like a boss.
His vision, shiftiness and power showed me a guy who should start in our backfield in September.
If all 4 are healthy, I wouldn't change our January 15th 2022 backfield at all.
Duke Johnson, Lindsay, Gaskin, Ahmed.
I wouldn't go nuts to add to it. Something good could fall into our laps because of how much 'volume of inventory' there is.
 
I think it's definitely a major need, the RB position didn't produce enough the past 3 seasons.
But I agree; you just don't shell out major bucks for a RB or draft one in the first round, unless maybe you have multiple first round picks, you've traded down, or it's the one missing piece for a super bowl run.
I think in rounds 2-4 is where to look, and it should be a priority to try to snag a keeper in that range.
 
If you look at San Fran's recent history they didn't use a high pick on a RB. A lot of UDFAs and late round guys (Elijah Mitchell is a 6th rounder, Breida and Raheem Mostert were UDFA). Tevin Coleman was a third rounder for Atlanta who signed a 2/10 million FA deal with San Fran. Hyde was a 2nd rounder but he was already on the roster when Shanahan and MCDaniel got there.
 
I don't disagree with the premise ... not sold on the backfield though ...

The proof I'm looking for is 4+ yds. per carry with a minimum of 20 per game and 1-2 touchdowns per game ... then IDC who is running the ball ... so if it's RB's, OL, scheme or a combo .... please fix it ... I mean damn these guys are supposed to be able to play and coach at this level with some degree of certainty IMO
 
