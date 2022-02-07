We're Freakin Out about RBs too much in here, IMO.

ChitownPhins28
The evidence of getting a Duke Johnson or Lindsay should be proof that we dont need to use high picks or big cash to get one.
Young players improve and DJ showed how he, as a more veteran, more physically mature player was more able to carry the rock like a boss.
His vision, shiftiness and power showed me a guy who should start in our backfield in September.
If all 4 are healthy, I wouldn't change our January 15th 2022 backfield at all.
Duke Johnson, Lindsay, Gaskin, Ahmed.
I wouldn't go nuts to add to it. Something good could fall into our laps because of how much 'volume of inventory' there is.
