We're Freakin Out about RBs too much in here, IMO.

The evidence of getting a Duke Johnson or Lindsay should be proof that we dont need to use high picks or big cash to get one.

Young players improve and DJ showed how he, as a more veteran, more physically mature player was more able to carry the rock like a boss.

His vision, shiftiness and power showed me a guy who should start in our backfield in September.

If all 4 are healthy, I wouldn't change our January 15th 2022 backfield at all.

Duke Johnson, Lindsay, Gaskin, Ahmed.

I wouldn't go nuts to add to it. Something good could fall into our laps because of how much 'volume of inventory' there is.