What do you thinking about 14 team in playoff and how would u think we would do in playoff... if we was in this yr.

What do I think about playoff.. competition is great. Plus good matchup.. AFC is tough conference.. next week will be better..idk know what dolphins would of been able to do but we had good yr.
 
Last edited:
I never have been a fan of the wildcard teams. I think the winner of each division should be the only teams which qualify for the playoffs. If you can’t win your own division, you shouldn’t be in the playoffs, IMO. There are eight divisions between the AFC and NFC and just eight teams total making the playoffs each year is fine with me.

As far as what would have happened if the Dolphins had made the playoffs this season. They would have lost in round one. They basically had a playoff game when they faced the Bills and they were completely outplayed in that game.
 
I don't like increasing the number, mainly because you would, inevitably, have teams with losing records. Possibly several in tge same year.

The NBA 1st round playoffs are a joke, for this very reason.

Even though I personally don't like the idea, I think it will happen for the $. Networks and most owners would likely be in favor of it.

Not sure how players would feel. The league is already pushing hard for a 17 game season. If you then add another playoff game, you could end up with a team playing a 21 game season.
 
