What do you thinking about 14 team in playoff and how would u think we would do in playoff... if we was in this yr.

I never have been a fan of the wildcard teams. I think the winner of each division should be the only teams which qualify for the playoffs. If you can’t win your own division, you shouldn’t be in the playoffs, IMO. There are eight divisions between the AFC and NFC and just eight teams total making the playoffs each year is fine with me.



As far as what would have happened if the Dolphins had made the playoffs this season. They would have lost in round one. They basically had a playoff game when they faced the Bills and they were completely outplayed in that game.